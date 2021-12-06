Cocaine in Parliament. “Now anti-drug dogs to track down the deputies”

The British Parliament may soon find itself with drug dogs patrolling its corridors and common areas. It is the measure that the Westminster authorities are thinking about after being informed of a growing abuse of cocaine and other illegal substances in Parliament. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, has promised to warn the police about it, declaring that he would open an investigation into the habit by the parliamentarians of using drugs of different types. In fact, traces of cocaine have recently been found in some places in Westminster accessible only to those in possession of a parliamentary pass.

The situation will also be discussed this week in the administrative committee of the House of Commons, as its chairman, Conservative Congressman Charles Walker, told the Times. “Parliament in the past has used drug dogs several times to identify explosive devices – he said – and it may be necessary to expand the use of these dogs, including those capable of detecting drugs”. Parliamentary authorities received reports last month explaining how the stench of cannabis could clearly be felt in the open space between Portcullis House and Parliament Street. This news shouldn’t be too surprising, given that in one year the police arrested two drug dealers and 13 other people for drug possession, right near the parliamentary residences.

Also the Times yesterday revealed how numerous sources claim that a group of deputies would use cocaine randomly and how evidence of the presence of class A drugs was found in 11 of the 12 places in the building subjected to an inspection. Traces of cocaine were found in the bathrooms closest to the private offices of Prime Minister Johnson and Interior Minister Patel. Others were found in the disabled bathroom located in the corridor overlooked by the offices of the Labor shadow executive and in another bathroom near the office of former shadow interior minister Nick Thomas-Symonds. The toilets in the lower gallery reserved for the press and those near the two parliamentary bars were also “contaminated”. The tests were all carried out on the same evening and the same wipes used in the nightclubs were used for the inspection.

After all, Hoyle had long feared that his Parliament had a serious drug problem. He had stated this openly as early as 2019, right in the middle of the race to replace his famous predecessor John Bercow. “Here we do not have to face only the problem of alcoholism – he said – here we have a drug problem”. A claim now supported by a myriad of anonymous confessions from MPs, special advisors, researchers and members of political staff who have shared stories of toxic abuse perpetrated in the corridors of power. And now that Pulcinella’s secret is public, all the political parties are ready to intervene. The Liberal Democrats call for an investigation, the House spokesman says “any allegation of illegal conduct will be reported to the police”, the Interior Minister says she is scandalized and BoJo is about to announce a counter-offensive aimed at middle-class cocaine addicts to clear the perception that some people can use drugs without paying the consequences.