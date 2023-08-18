Cochabamba and Quilacolo are among the cities with the worst air quality…

According to Bolivia’s latest national air quality report, in addition to Tarija, Oruro and El Alto, air quality in Cochabamba and Quilacolo is at a worrying level, a matter of concern for the government, as Environment Deputy Minister Magín Herrera said on Friday. indicated.

“What worries us the most are Cochabamba and Quilacolo, followed by Tarija, Oruro and El Alto. We have some clues as to what was contributing to this, for example, our customs of Q’OAs seem to be a bit non-productive. These effectively contribute to the low air quality,” Herrera highlighted in this regard.

This information was released on the occasion of the launch of the second national meeting of the Air Quality Monitoring Network – Red MoniCA, which will take place from 21 to 22 August in the La Paz Department.

Herrera specified that one of the objectives of the event is to develop a proposal for improving air quality through the creation of regulations.

important months

Herrera pointed out that between 2019 and 2022 the air quality was good; However, the cities of Cochabamba, Tarija, Oruro and El Alto are “worrying”.

The head of the deputy environment minister pointed out that air quality declines in the months between May and November due to various factors. These include pollution, smoke from fires, emissions of polluting gases from industries and automobile fleets, especially in cities.

“Now is the time to tell municipal governments that for the good of human health we must exercise more control,” said the head of the environment’s deputy ministry.

between 5 in South America

Previous studies by the World Health Organization (WHO) show that the city of Cochabamba is one of the five cities with the highest rates of air pollution in South America.

It has also been added that this is also said in the report of the Air Quality Monitoring Network (Red MoniCA), created by the Ministry of Environment and Water, Swisscontact and the Bolivian Catholic University (UCB). llajta The city with the highest rate of air pollution in Bolivia.

government report 2022

According to the 2022 annual air quality report prepared by the Cochabamba government’s Environmental Control and Inspection Management Unit, the main pollutants in the atmosphere are suspended particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone and sulfur dioxide.

The report shows that the main pollutant in Cochabamba is particulate matter (PM10), defined as solid or liquid particles suspended in the air, which enter and affect the lungs.

llajta The highest level of PM10 has been recorded in the months of June, September and December.

Effect

In the short term, the effects of air pollution are headache, eye irritation, sore throat, skin irritation, pneumonia and bronchitis. Meanwhile, in the long term, respiratory, liver and cardiovascular diseases, as well as effects on the central nervous system and result in pregnancy.

“According to environmental audit report K2/AP06/Y13 of the State Comptroller General’s Office, the Cochabamba Valley is a particularly sensitive area to pollution, because the geographic and climatic features in which the urban sprawl is located increase the concentration levels of pollutants “, reads an excerpt from the 2022 departmental report.

