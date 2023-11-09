Cochabamba records 98 cases of conjunctivitis due to environmental pollution – eju.tv

Departmental Health Services (HQ) received reports of health problems due to poor air quality across the department.

Source: Red Uno

Cochabamba, Bolivia.-

After epidemiological assessment, the headquarters received notification of 98 cases of conjunctivitis, And last week this figure exceeded 100 cases, causing eye irritation. In many cases it is caused by air pollution.

“Normally changes in weather cause this type of clinical presentation, obviously environmental pollution contributes a lot to this, cases in older adults and children, last week we had 98 cases across the whole department and last In the week we had recorded more than 100 cases “, explained Ruben Castillo, head of epidemiology at the headquarters.

Health authority asked families Pay special attention to red color in the eyes Apart from respiratory problems which require medical attention.

“If there is a burning sensation in the eyes, a stinging sensation, if the child rubs their eyes, it could lead to an infection and it is important to go to a health center for medical evaluation,” Castillo said.

Doctors advise to be careful in open places Too much smoke can cause infections not only in children but also in adults.