Cockroach milk in Cuba: how is this drink obtained and what are its alleged benefits | Univision 23 Miami WLTV

Information published in Cuba by an official radio station about the supposed benefits of the so-called “cockroach milk” causes controversy on social networks.
The initial publication was made on Facebook by Radio Guamá, a station in Pinar del Río. After the rain of criticism they received, they removed the information from the platform, but it can still be read on their website.
“Cockroach milk is the name given to the secretion of a milk-like crystallized substance produced by a species of cockroach Diploptera punctata,” reads the article.
“Of course this is not MILK (sic) and it does not contain lactose. The basic sugar of milk, however, has a high nutritional value rich in proteins, carbohydrates (fundamentally sugars) and fats,” says the publication without citing sources scientific.
The “cockroach milk” outrages Cubans
Twitter and Facebook have become the channel for many Cubans to express their discontent and indignation at the article on the so-called “cockroach milk.”
“An article today from Cuban state radio praises the health benefits of drinking cockroach ‘milk.’ Meanwhile, regular milk is incredibly hard to find here,” reads a tweet from Patrick Oppmann, a CNN correspondent at the Island.
“Cockroach milk for the Cuban people. They cannot be more criminals,” Zoe Valdés, a Cuban poet and narrator, published in a tweet.
Cockroach milk in other countries
“Colombia has been the first country to market and distribute this cockroach milk,” says the article published on Radio Guamá.
The Pacific beetle cockroach is an insect native to Hawaii that gives birth to live young, giving them a pale yellow “milk” from its brood sac, according to a 2016 NPR story.
Cockroach bread is another exotic food created by a team of Brazilian researchers. The type of cockroaches used to “bake” this bread is not the usual one, but a particular species, the so-called lobster cockroach (nauphoeta cinerea), native to North Africa, according to a note published on the BBC in 2018.
How do you “milk” a cockroach?
Other Internet users wondered how to milk a cockroach, but the information from Radio Guamá indicates that it is not milk because it does not contain lactose, but its protein content is higher than that of any mammalian milk.
Cubans have had to stand in long lines in recent weeks in some provinces in order to get a liter of milk that is priced well above 50 pesos on the informal market.
The lies of the communist dictatorship
The Minister of Domestic Trade, Betsy Velázquez, declared that the cause of the shortage of milk in Cuba is the US embargo.
“Lemonade is the base of everything. You add any lemonade, a base of lemon soft drink, you add anything else and it is already a super nice soft drink,” said Díaz Canel at a Council of Ministers in May 2020. In that same meeting proposed that people eat “pizza dough”.
General Guillermo García Frías presented in 2019 a plan to expand ostrich farming. In his opinion, these animals provided better advantages than cows for meat consumption. But the plan has not been successful.