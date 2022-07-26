Coconut oil, the star ingredient to take care of the skin in summer

It is one of the most revered ingredients by tops. When they ask Gisele Bundchen for her favorite beauty product, she always mentions coconut oil. “Every day I remove my makeup with organic coconut oil (the same one I use for cooking) because it is the easiest way to remove all traces of makeup. I put it all over my face, remove it with a cotton pad, and then rinse it all off with warm water,” she confessed this spring in an interview published in the French edition of Vogue magazine. The uses of this cosmetic are so varied that it has a long list of devotees, including other celebritieslike the actresses Emma Stone, who uses it as a make-up remover to avoid allergic reactions, Mandy Moore, that spreads it on the body to enhance hydration or Gwyneth Paltrow, who applies it to the lips. Also models like Taylor Hill Y Miranda Kerr have praised the benefits of coconut oil, an ingredient with so many followers that it is already known as the elixir of Hollywood.

The moisturizing power of coconut oil is unquestionable due to its high content of Omega fatty acids. And its ability to enhance the glow of the skin helps him to swell the list of devotees. Especially useful in summer, its defenders say that there is nothing like it to moisturize the legs after a shower thanks to its totally natural ability to make the skin feel radiant. “This ingredient stands out for its high nutritional and regenerative power on the skin thanks to its ability to reach deep layers. It can also be applied to the face, body and hair, since it is applied to the ends of the hair to cleanse. It is wonderful after sun exposure because it cures the skin’s need for hydration,” confirms Paz Torralba, head of The Beauty Concept beauty center, about this asset used in beauty since ancient times.

What properties does coconut oil have?

Not only is it beneficial as part of the diet, its topical use helps to slow down the aging of the skin, hydrates and protects it, as Foreo says, where they list its benefits:

is an agent moisturizing . Coconut oil hydrates the skin and returns dry skin to its optimal pH.

. Coconut oil hydrates the skin and returns dry skin to its optimal pH. Protects the skin from sunburn . After exposure to sunlight, the formula rich in antioxidants and vitamin Coconut oil soothes burns and inflammation to accelerate the regeneration of your skin.

. After exposure to sunlight, the formula rich in antioxidants and vitamin Coconut oil soothes burns and inflammation to accelerate the regeneration of your skin. treatment for eczema . It is a natural moisturizer so it works wonders on dry skin and is therefore used in the treatment of eczema. Combined with vitamin E or lavender oil, it is doubly effective.

. It is a natural moisturizer so it works wonders on dry skin and is therefore used in the treatment of eczema. Combined with vitamin E or lavender oil, it is doubly effective. It stimulates collagen production. This ingredient boosts collagen production and helps the skin conserve its calcium reserves. In this way, it can penetrate the deepest layers of your skin to make it more luminous and elastic.

This ingredient boosts collagen production and helps the skin conserve its calcium reserves. In this way, it can penetrate the deepest layers of your skin to make it more luminous and elastic. This natural anti-aging treatment repair skin cells and penetrates to rejuvenate it. Rich in fatty acids and easily absorbed, this oil is also perfect as a “base” to add essential oils that complement your usual care routine.

and penetrates to rejuvenate it. Rich in fatty acids and easily absorbed, this oil is also perfect as a “base” to add essential oils that complement your usual care routine. Minimize acne and his scars. Due to its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties, this ingredient is often used to fight acne. Also, it is used in many cosmetics to improve skin quality and reduce acne scars. However, it is important to choose a non-comedogenic oil, and it is not recommended for use on oily skin, due to its rich texture that could clog pores already saturated with sebum. We recommend consulting with a dermatologist or other professional before starting to treat acne with coconut oil.

What is coconut oil used for in skin care?

As Paz Torralba explains, “it is applied with circular massages on the face without forgetting the neck and neckline. It also works with very good results on the feet and elbows to hydrate the area and on the body it is done by massaging everything so that it penetrates perfectly and facilitates its absorption”. The great popularity of this ingredient is due to the endless list of uses it has and this is how it is revealed by the Swedish techno-beauty brand Foreo.

Hydration . It is especially beneficial for dry and dehydrated skin, as it helps retain moisture in the epidermis and deeply nourishes the skin cells and hydrates it without leaving a greasy film.

. It is especially beneficial for dry and dehydrated skin, as it helps retain moisture in the epidermis and deeply nourishes the skin cells and hydrates it without leaving a greasy film. Cleaning . Coconut oil is considered an effective facial cleanser that helps dissolve dirt, sebum, and other impurities without leaving any residue on your face. You can easily remove makeup if applied to dry skin first. In addition, it does not require that the face be moistened beforehand.

. Coconut oil is considered an effective facial cleanser that helps dissolve dirt, sebum, and other impurities without leaving any residue on your face. You can easily remove makeup if applied to dry skin first. In addition, it does not require that the face be moistened beforehand. Exfoliation. Easily removes dead cells.

