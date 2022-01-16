CoD Modern Warfare 2 anticipated, Vanguard is selling too little

Apparently there is really bad air even inside Activision so much so that it is rumored that CoD Modern Warfare 2 will be launched earlier than expected to try to save the situation apparently made complicated by the bad performances of Vanguard.

A few days ago we told you about the fact that also Battlefield 2042 it has trouble attracting new users and keeping those who venture into its still raw maps. Today instead we face the point of view of what is the direct rival of Battlefield: Call of Duty. According to the rumors of the almost never denied Tom Henderson, inside Activision they would be increasing the revs to come out first with Modern Warfare 2 and thus plug the hole opened by Vanguard.

It looks like a bad time for online multiplayer. Far be it from us to think that we have reached the end of the life cycle of this kind but surely something must change.

Vanguard falters, CoD Modern Warfare 2 ready to take the field

The well-known journalist Tom Henderson wanted to share with the people of Twitter an information that half does not catch us unprepared: apparently we already know when it will come. introduced the new Call of Duty, or Modern Warfare 2 in the 2022 version. In the same message entrusted to the social network of the blue bird, however, the journalist, as usual, combined what was quite shareable news with his usual rumor which very often turn out to be exact.

The rumor in particular concerns the period where the game will actually release and, even more interestingly, why you’d be thinking about that specific exit window. Of course these are always rumors but, again, Henderson has practically never betrayed us so according to his internal sources we should see CoD Modern Warfare 2 unveiled in summer, as always happens with Activision titles, but then not released in November but in October and just to save the face of the publisher who is getting extremely burned by the performance of Vanguard.

A big, that’s what the journalist calls it, update coming soon for too Warzone, the free-to-play online multiplayer that walks alone and also demonstrates outstanding performances. The news, however, should perhaps make us begin to reflect on the present and above all on what the future will be future multiplayer. Perhaps it is no longer enough to play who makes the largest maps or who can manage multiple players at the same time.