CoD MW 2: after the GP Explorer, Squeezie and Gotaga alongside Nicki Minaj in an unexpected collaboration!

Three trailers in three days: Activision spoils gamers as the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 approaches. with a music clip… to the tunes of the “Les petits filous tubs” commercial.

Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby… but also Squeezie and Gotaga

The release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting closer: evidenced by the multiple trailers around the game recently published by Activision. On October 6, a trailer around the single player campaign was first published. If we already knew that she would have 16 assignmentsit was put forward that its main themes will revolve around the war against drug cartels as well as the fight against terrorism and will therefore be the main objectives of Task 141. A campaign that will probably make old with new.

Two days later, this time it’s a 4K trailer (to be viewed at the top of this article) giving pride of place to the action and stunning graphics. Enough to highlight the different options and compatibility of the title (we note the support with UltraWide screens), so that players can prepare to play in the best conditions according to their bike. In this regard, it is worth remembering that the different configurations (minimum and recommended) are already known.

Never two without three ! Yesterday, the official Call of Duty page shared on the networks a new sequence around Modern Warfare II. This time, it’s more of a music video with many guests than a highlighting of this or that aspect of the title. We note the presence of Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Kane Brown, Pete Davidson, Bukayo Saka, Lando Norris, Jalen Ramsey and David Long Jr who sing the title Squad Up : enough to point the finger at playing with several people, moreover to the tune of the song of the Ptits Filous Tubs, it’s even funnier. It’s also Cardi B who probably should have been present in the clip:

My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 27, 2022

My stupid decisions in the past have cost me money today. I had a multi-million dollar deal on the table with Call of Duty that I couldn’t take because of the court. Think twice before making quick decisions! I learned my lesson.

A nice reversal of the situation since we can see it in the clip below… as well as two French streamers well known to Twitch fans: they are Gotaga and Squeezie that we can see on the sly at the end of the tape -announcement. A nice overview after the organization of the GPExplorer of the 2nd.