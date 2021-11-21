COD Vanguard and FIFA 22 are always the favorites of the players – Nerd4.life

Through IIDEA we were able to see the sales data of the Italian videogame software market, precisely from the first week of November (most recent data available). Through the Italian ranking we can see that the players love Call of Duty Vanguard and FIFA 22, to no one’s surprise.

First of all, let’s see the aggregate Italian ranking which adds up the sales (physical and digital, unless otherwise indicated) of both the console and the PC market:



Call of Duty Vanguard – PS4 Call of Duty Vanguard – PS5 FIFA 22 – PS4 Call of Duty Vanguard – Xbox Series X | S FIFA 22 – PS5 Mario Party Superstars – Switch (physical data only) Just Dance 2022 – Switch FIFA 22 – Switch GTA 5 – PS4 Gran Turismo Sport – PS4

As you can see, once again the aggregate ranking is actually dominated by console games, so there is no point in reporting the partial ranking of console games. As said at the beginning, it is not surprising that Call of Duty Vanguard both in the top positions in the standings and that FIFA 22 continues to maintain its dominance even after weeks.

Soldiers on the horizon in Call of Duty Vanguard

But let’s see the Italian PC ranking:

For Honor Sid Meier’s Civilization VI tomb Raider Battlefield V Rise of the Tomb Raider GTA 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 Shadow of the Tomb Raider Tomb Raider Anniversary Tomb Raider Underworld

As you can see, the PC world continues to bring mixed sales with various very old games. In the first week of November, the public has probably taken advantage of some offer related to the franchise of tomb Raider.

Speaking of Call of Duty Vanguard: here’s a trailer dedicated to the PS5 version and its unique features.