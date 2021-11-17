CoD Vanguard proves to be a fiasco, worst launch in the last 14 years

The launch of CoD Vanguard was a real disaster. This has never happened in the past 14 years

A somewhat sad news for Activision and its new project outlined as the change of course of the entire franchise. The company has invested a lot of time and money in the realization of its latest project but, the launch of CoD Vanguard recorded a catastrophic result. If we analyze the moment of the first rumors about the new project, we cannot say that the users were immediately very enthusiastic about the upcoming game.

Then, little by little, with the realization of the title, the first results also arrived that showed the interest of the community after having seen it and put their hands on it to play it. What has emerged, for the company, is not very satisfying. In recent times, the various proposals of the franchise have allowed to give a new aspect to the entire saga. But sadly, with the latest title, it looks like it’s done a very remarkable step back as compared to CoD Black Ops Cold War.

A launch to forget that of CoD Vanguard

Compared to the previous chapter, as far as sales within the British borders are concerned, it has translated into a minus 40% of sales. A somewhat unsatisfactory result and refers to a comparison that took place in the first week of the launch of both titles. The presence of the bloody and torn pages of the Koran, trampled on even by the players, also contributed to widening the problematic output.

The Muslim community therefore became somewhat agitated, negatively commenting on this particular in game. Later came an apology from the developers, who had no intention of offending anyone. Sales data, both physical and digital, were collected by GamesIndustry.biz. From the measured data we came to the head of one somewhat angular condition.

In fact, it was found that it is the worst launch of the entire series in the last 14 years. A result like that of Modern Warfrae, which later revolutionized the world of first-person shooters. Could the same fate have been written for Vanguard too? Will he be able to recover from this initial down?