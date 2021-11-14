CoD Vanguard, religious offended by the game: an official apology arrives

CoD Vanguard’s game reproduces something that literally sends some religious people into a rage. Therefore the official apologies arrive

Some come official apology right from the company for what was played on Activision’s latest CoD Vanguard game. It is certainly not the first time that such a thing has happened, where players are offended by some content played. But, this time, it touches on faith and religion. Let’s see in detail what it is.

All this took place on a certain map of the latest Call of Duty Zombies mode, one reproduction in particular created a great wave of dissent. Earlier in the week, many started sharing this particular thing they have found to be very offensive to them and certainly not suitable for reproduction within a video game. Here, therefore, a wave of negative comments arrive to denounce this incorrect action against a particular religious community.

CoD Vanguard game arouses the wrath of the religious community

Some screenshots in the game, show different pages from the Quran torn and stained with blood scattered across the floor. The precise area is still unknown, as little is seen of the surrounding environment. However, the user shows with a sniper scope that there are Arabic writing on the aforementioned pages. This is an action that, in the Muslim community, has created strong dissent and an offense against their own religion.

“There was insensitive content to the Muslim community mistakenly included last week, and it has since been removed from the game”, these are the words of deep regret on the part of the company for what happened. Also, he continues, that they will take care of doing checks for avoid such things happen in the future. To other questions related to the reason for this inclusion, an Activision representative declined to report any other explanations on the matter.

Favela from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, in 2012, was removed for a similar incident. In fact, in one of the bathrooms in game, there was a painting hanging with a phrase that caused a sensation even at the hour. Then, of course, the company eliminated it. In the play it was written “Allah is beautiful and loves beauty”.