“CODA” and Eugenio Derbez win the night

The movies “CODA“and the series”The Calming Game” were the big winners of the delivery of the Screen Actors Guild (Screen Actors Guild, in English), by taking two and three awards each, respectively.

Troy Kotsur took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance in “CODA.”

Sian Heder’s “CODA,” an Apple TV+ premiere nominated for best picture, has elevated Kotsur to the biggest stages in Hollywood as he makes history for the deaf community.

He is the first deaf actor to individually win a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award.

And the outpouring of praise has been disconcerting.

The actor is also nominated for a BAFTA for British cinema, which he celebrated so much that he fell out of his chair.

The cast of this film was also recognized with the SAG award, for which the cast took to the stage, including Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez.

For its part, “The Squid Game” won three awards, Best Double Cast, Best Actor in a drama series, for Lee Jung-Jae and Best Actress in a drama series, for Jung Ho Yeon.

It was Ho-Yeon who provided the emotional moment of the night, first because she was barely surprised and could stand up to go on stage and then because she barely gave a message, because the contained tears and emotion barely allowed her to speak.

Hispanic Ariana DeBose won the award for best supporting actress at the twenty-eighth edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards, in English) thanks to her performance in “West Side Story.”

DeBose, who plays Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” competed with Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”), Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”), Kirsten Dunst (“The power of the dog”) and Ruth Negga (“Passing”) in the category of best secondary performer of these awards.

At the award ceremony held this Sunday in person in Los Angeles (United States), the singer and dancer was also grateful to her co-stars and to the director Steven Spielberg himself.

Likewise, DeBose defined the film as evidence of the triumph of love and a precious cinematic experience.

SAG Winners List

MOVIES

Best cast: “CODA”.

Best Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard.”

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, “CODA.”

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story.”

Best Stunt Ensemble: “No Time to Die.”

TELEVISION

Best Drama Cast: “Succession.”

Best comedy cast: “Ted Lasso.”

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Jung Ho-Yeon, “The Squid Game.”

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-Jae, “The Squid Game.”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso.”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick.”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”

Best doubles cast: “The Squid Game”.

