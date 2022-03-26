CODA at the Oscars 2022 | “I asked my mother if she would have preferred me to be deaf”: what it is like to be a hearing daughter of deaf parents as narrated by the film nominated for the Hollywood awards

James 6 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 66 Views

  • Andrea Diaz Cardona
  • BBC News World

Alberto, Diana, Lina and Marta.

image source, family archive

Caption,

Alberto, Diana, Lina and Marta.

A group of people converse with signs. When a passerby passing by makes an offensive and mocking comment.

Source link

About James

Check Also

They accuse Vicente Fernández of having truncated the career of several singers

Julia Palma / Courtesy Julia Palma, a singer who witnessed the professional growth of Vicente …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved