CODA at the Oscars 2022 | “I asked my mother if she would have preferred me to be deaf”: what it is like to be a hearing daughter of deaf parents as narrated by the film nominated for the Hollywood awards

Andrea Diaz Cardona

BBC News World

25 March 2022

image source, family archive Caption, Alberto, Diana, Lina and Marta.

A group of people converse with signs. When a passerby passing by makes an offensive and mocking comment.

A woman in the group questions him: “What did you say?”

The surprised man replies: “Ah, it’s that the mute girl does know how to speak”

The protagonist of this incident is Diana Restrepo, hearing and daughter of deaf parents. A reality that in English is known by the acronym CODA (Child of deaf adult(s) – son/daughter of deaf adults).

CODA is also the title of the film produced by Apple, which is nominated for several Oscars, and in which the story of a family similar to Diana’s is recreated.

How, then, are fiction and reality alike?

BBC Mundo spoke with Diana and her parents.

a colombian family

Marta Serna and Alberto Restrepo were born with hearing, but lost it by accident when they were very young.

Their families tried to provide them with an education and the option they found was a Catholic boarding school where they were taught different trades. It was there that they met.

When they finished school they got married. Some time later Lina was born and a few years later Diana.

Both daughters are hearing, but unlike CODA’s main character Ruby, Diana did not grow up permanently with her parents.

“When I was 3 years old, everything was by signs and I didn’t modulate (speak) anything. My mother’s family realized that I didn’t use my vocal cords and they took me to live with some aunts and cousins.”

image source, Diana Restrepo Caption, Diana Restrepo (center) as a child with her mother and sister.

Diana became bilingual. In the new house she learned to speak and on weekends, when she visited her parents, she strengthened her sign language.

It was a strategy that, although it worked in terms of communication, was still difficult.

“It was very hard because I am very attached to my mother. I vaguely remember that I used to cry. I cried too much because it was an attachment that I had with them.”

But although Marta and Alberto did not live with their daughters during the week, they did take care of them financially.

Marta worked in clothing. She became an expert on spinning machines. She managed several in time and trained other people to use them.

Alberto, for his part, dedicated himself to ironing and putting buttons and studs on clothing.

“They took my sister and me forward. I am surprised today because my mother, without listening or speaking, went out alone, worked and struggled to make herself understood by her own means.”

Both Alberto and Marta managed to be independent, they were able to buy a small apartment and today they live with a modest pension that they supplement by selling kites.

But they have had to overcome several limitations.

Perhaps the greatest challenge for deaf parents is communication with those who do not have command of sign language.

image source, MANZANA Caption, Ruby is the hearing daughter character in CODA.

In CODA, this topic is addressed from the character of Ruby, the hearing daughter of the family. Throughout the film, she has to act as an interpreter in various situations such as medical appointments and legal meetings.

And that is a reality that Diana has lived her entire life. For Marta and Alberto, going to the doctor has always meant a kind of family plan. They need someone to accompany them and usually that person is Diana.

Recently, for example, they were assigned medical appointments on the same day and at the same time. Diana accompanied them and decided to leave her mother alone and go with her father because she needs more interpretation.

But soon after, “the doctor came and told me: ‘I need your help because I don’t understand your mother.'”

Although Marta can read lips and make some sounds, it is not easy to have a long conversation with her, and even less so in a context where specialized language is used.

“For me, as a daughter and as an interpreter, sometimes there are words that are very difficult for me to interpret for them, for them to understand me. I feel like I’m between a rock and a hard place.”

Diana also explains that sign communication usually takes place through short sentences and without many connectors. So when the words are very specialized, you need to give a broad context.

The difficulty is that there is not always enough time. When interpreting simultaneously, the interpreter must have the ability to synthesize and prioritize to ensure that what is most important is communicated.

communication tools

Marta and Alberto’s communication, like that of many other deaf people, has evolved hand in hand with technology. Today he is 76 years old and she is 70, so the internet came into their lives when they were old.

For a long time they used the fax as a means of communication. They sent and received sheets with written texts. They say that at that time there was not much interpretation of signs, but that has changed for the better.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The sign alphabet.

Today they have smartphones that vibrate and can communicate via chat and text messages. In addition, they make and receive video calls to be able to talk through signs.

“Everyone’s question is if they know how to read and write and yes, they studied. They are too intelligent, they have many abilities, even if they can’t develop the auditory and speech part,” says Diana.

In fact, like most people, Marta and Alberto enjoy music and dancing, as they can hear a kind of noise if it is very sharp and loud.

“We like music that has good sounds, that vibrates and that sounds hard, hard,” says Marta, who spoke to BBC Mundo with Diana’s interpretation.

He also explains that to dance “we look and imitate the rest”. “We like the movement as a couple and when the others stop and stay still, well, so do we.”

Part of Marta and Alberto’s independence is due to the fact that they have built a community with other deaf people, with whom they share fun spaces.

“I remember that they put together tremendous dances in my parents’ apartment. They always met to celebrate the birthday of each deaf person,” adds Diana.

To receive visitors, Marta and Alberto have an interphone connected to a light. When someone arrives and rings, the light comes on so they know to open the door.

The challenge of being deaf parents

One of the themes that CODA explores is that of the connection between family members who share deafness. In a poignant scene, Ruby’s character wonders if her mother would have preferred her to be deaf.

Diana asked her mom that same question.

Marta’s response is that she recognizes that communication between the deaf is easier because they can start a better conversation, but she says: “I have always communicated with my daughter, I learned to read her lips.”

image source, family archive Caption, Marta Serna and Alberto Restrepo

In general, communication between parents and children is built over time. Marta says that in the case of deaf parents it is not so complicated because they teach their children sign language from an early age.

Thanks to the gestures and body postures, Diana and her parents have been able to understand each other in moments of joy, but also of frustration.

“People sometimes say: ‘so good that since their parents are deaf they don’t argue and don’t fight’, but on the contrary, they express their anger with their faces, with their shoulders, with their hands.”

The biggest challenge they face is when it comes to communicating sadness, but perhaps it is not only because of the limitation of language, but in general, people find it difficult to express painful feelings.

After all, deaf parents with hearing children face the challenges of any family.

Marta and Alberto recommend that new parents “be very responsible, pay close attention to their hearing children and respect their world.”

Diana, for her part, recommends that hearing children “have a lot of patience, that their parents are the most beautiful and valuable thing. That they love them a lot because they are unique and that what they experience is a language, a different world.”

Both in the family that is represented in CODA and in the history of the Restrepo Serna, the most important thing ends up being the unconditionality and love they have for each other.

“If they put me to choose, I would choose my parents again. I admire them a lot, they are very boars to have managed to get us ahead. I think I wouldn’t have been able to do the same as them.” Diana concludes.