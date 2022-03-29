CODA made history as Best Picture at the Oscars

The emotional speech of Troy Kotsur, the deaf actor who won for Coda

Tape CODA: heart signals made history this sunday being recognized at the awards ceremony Oscar 2022 for Best Film. And it is the first time that a production from a platform of streaming wins the medal of the most important category.

The drama about a deaf family directed by Sian Heder also won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay already Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsurmanaging to beat out strong contenders from traditional Hollywood studios.

CODA means the first golden statuette for the producer AppleTV+prevailing over rivals such as Netflix, so with it has marked a milestone in the history of the industry of the cinema

CODA became the first film to emerge from digital platforms to win Best Picture (Photo: Reuters)

Is about a low-budget production that initially featured at the 2021 Sundance festivalwhere it won the four main awards: direction, grand jury prize, audience and best acting ensemble, to later be released in the format of streaming. According to official figures, CODA raised $25 millionbeing that according to specialist estimates, it would have had a budget of 10 million dollars.

“Writing and making this film was a vital challenge as an artist and as a human being. I want to thank all my collaborators in the deaf community, in the ‘CODA’ community for being my teachers”, was the writer’s message sian heder upon receiving the statuette Best Adapted Screenplay.

For his part, the actor Troy Kotsurwho won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actorexpressed at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles: “I just wanted to say that this is dedicated to the deaf community, the ‘CODA’ community and the disabled community. This is our moment”, he said in sign language, translated by an interpreter.

Troy Kotsur during the thanks for his triumph as Best Supporting Actor Photo: Reuters

The film that has deaf actors in its cast and is a commitment to inclusion by narrating a life story from the disability left on the road as Best film to critics’ favorite the power of the dogby Jane Campion.

What’s more, CODA won out over Kenneth Branagh’s acclaimed semi-autobiographical film Belfastand the new version of West Side Storyby Steven Spielberg, also satire Don’t Look Upscience fiction film Dunethe biography King Richard: A Winning Familyteen comedy Licorice Pizza, Dive my Car and the horror film by Mexican Guillermo del Toro, the alley of lost souls.

CODA, an acronym for hearing children of deaf parents in the United States, is based on the 2014 French film The Belier familyAnd unlike this one, the winning production at the 94th Oscars does have real disabled actors in its cast. CODA managed to win over critics with a family drama that follows the life of Ruby, daughter of deaf parents who, upon reaching adolescence, assumes her responsibility to be her link with the worldthis before the dilemma of following her dream of being a singer or continuing to be “the voice” of her family.

Eugenio Derbez plays the role of ‘Bernardo Villalobos’, Ruby’s music teacher Photo: Reuters

The Mexican Eugenio Derbez He is part of the film playing “Bernardo Villalobos”, Ruby’s music teacher, who encourages her in her intention to be an artist. After announcing the victory of CODA by Lady Gaga and Liza Minelli, Derbez took the stage with Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant and the film’s production team to receive the statuette.

After that, the actor and director wrote on Instagram: “Long live Mexico!!! Tonight the winner was inclusion. Long live the art of cinema. CODA has shown that history can always be made, even without big names or a budget.but putting all the heart in it”.

