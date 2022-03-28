“Coda” surprises and rises as best film at the Oscars 2022

Entertainment

MEXICO CITY (proceso.com.mx).–In the 94th edition of the Oscars, “Coda: Señales del corazón” (United States, 2021), by Siân Heder, was the winner for Best Film and also won Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur).

In the story Ruby (Emilia Jones), 17, is the only hearing member of a deaf family. She helps out in the family fishing business and plans to work there once she graduates from high school. Ruby is bullied in class due to her particular situation at her house, but when the boy she likes decides to join a choir, she goes after her to try to win him over. She there she discovers that she has a beautiful voice and an innate gift for music.

As Ruby’s love for music grows, her parents’ business goes from bad to worse. The new taxes and sanctions cause a bad family economic situation that leads them to consider closing.

