“Coda” surprises and rises as best film at the Oscars 2022

MEXICO CITY (proceso.com.mx).–In the 94th edition of the Oscars, “Coda: Señales del corazón” (United States, 2021), by Siân Heder, was the winner for Best Film and also won Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur).

In the story Ruby (Emilia Jones), 17, is the only hearing member of a deaf family. She helps out in the family fishing business and plans to work there once she graduates from high school. Ruby is bullied in class due to her particular situation at her house, but when the boy she likes decides to join a choir, she goes after her to try to win him over. She there she discovers that she has a beautiful voice and an innate gift for music.

As Ruby’s love for music grows, her parents’ business goes from bad to worse. The new taxes and sanctions cause a bad family economic situation that leads them to consider closing.

Her enthusiastic teacher (Eugenio Derbez) sees something special in her and encourages her to think about the possibility of entering music school, something that would force her to make a decision for her future: either her studies, or his family.

This delivery of the gold statuette, organized by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts (AMPAS), was carried out physically and became a gala trying to leave the pandemic behind. The ceremony took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

This time the award for Best Direction went to New Zealander Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog” (Australia, 2021), for which she became the third woman to win this famous award. However, it should be remembered that Campion became the first woman to be nominated on two previous occasions for Best Direction for “El piano” (1994) with which she won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

The story of “The Power of the Dog” is set in Montana, 1925. Wealthy brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Plemons) are two sides of a coin. Phil is brash and cruel, while George is impassive and kind. They both own a huge ranch where they have cattle. When George marries a town widow, Rose (Dunst), Phil begins to despise his new sister-in-law, who moves in with his sensitive son Peter on the ranch.

Meanwhile, “Duna” (2021), by Denis Villenueve, won Best Photography (Greig Fraser), Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Soundtrack and Best Production Design. The plot takes place in 10191. The desert planet Arrakis, fiefdom of the Harkonnen family for generations, remains in the hands of the House of Atreides after the emperor cedes to it the exploitation of spice reserves, the raw material most valuable in the galaxy, necessary for interstellar travel and also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life.

Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and their son, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), arrive on Arrakis hoping to uphold the good name of their house and be loyal to the Emperor, but soon they will be involved in a plot of betrayal and deceit that will lead them to question their trust among those closest to them and to value the locals, the Fremen, a lineage of desert inhabitants with a close relationship with the spice.

The winner for Best Actress was the American Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (United States, 2021), by Michael Showalter, a film that also achieved Best Makeup and Hairdressing.

It is a biography of the extraordinary rise, fall, and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 1980s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, built the world’s largest network of religious networks and a theme park from virtually nothing, and enjoyed immense popularity for their messages of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indestructible eyelashes, her original singing style, and her generosity in welcoming people of all kinds. But it wasn’t long before financial irregularities, rivalries and intrigues, and scandals brought down a meticulously built empire.

The Afro-American Will Smith received the award for Best Actor with “King Richard: a winning family” (United States, 2021), by Reinaldo Marcus Green. And he was the artist who took the night, since in the middle of the broadcast he slapped comedian Chris Rock for mentioning her wife Jada Pinkett when referring to her shaved look, jokingly saying that they were going to hire her for “G. IJane 2”. In addition, Smith already seated yelled at him in annoyance:

“Keep my lady’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Smith, when going through his recognition, cried, he did not apologize directly to Rock, but he apologized to the Academy and all the nominees, and stated:

“I hope the Academy invites him back.”

The film “King Richard: A Winning Family” is about Richard Williams, an unattainable father who helped train two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up marking an era in the sport of tennis. Richard had a very clear vision of his daughters’ future, and using risky and unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of the sport, turning them into tennis icons.

Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for “Love Without Barriers” (United States, 2021), by the famous Steven Spielberg. Here, teenagers Tony and Maria, despite affiliations with rival street gangs the Jets and the Sharks, fall in love in 1950s New York City. It is a new version of the legendary musical “West side story”, in turn adapted from a famous Broadway play.

“Belfast” (United Kingdom, 2021), by Kenneth Branagh, was the winning film for Best Original Screenplay. It is a drama set in tumultuous Northern Ireland in the late 1960s. Follow little Buddy as he grows up in an environment of labor struggle, cultural change, interfaith hatred and sectarian violence. Buddy dreams of a future that keeps him out of trouble, but in the meantime, he finds solace in his passion for movies, the girl he likes in his class, and his charismatic parents and grandparents. .

The Best Costume Design went to “Cruella” (United States, 2021), by Craig Gillespie. It’s London, seventies. Determined to become a successful fashion designer, a young creative con artist named Estella (Emma Stone) teams up with a pair of crooks to survive on the streets of the British capital. But when her flair for fashion catches the attention of legendary designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), Estella changes the course of her life until a series of events leads her to embrace her evil side and become the raucous and vindictive ‘Cruella’.

The Best Original Song went to “No time to die” (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) from “No time to die” (United Kingdom, 2021), by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The feature film “Drive my car” (Japan, 2021), by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, was the champion for Best International Film. Despite not being able to recover from a personal drama, Yusuke Kafuku, actor and theater director, agrees to stage the play “Uncle Vanya” at a festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki, a reserved young woman who has been assigned as his driver. As the journeys pass, the increasing sincerity of their conversations forces them to confront their past.

Walt Disney’s “Charm” (2021), by Byron Jared Bush, was Best Animated Feature. It tells the story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house in a town located in a wonderful enclave called Encanto. Charm’s magic has endowed all the children in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal… but one girl has been forgotten.

Best Documentary went to “Summer of soul” (… or when the revolution could not be televised, United States, 2021), by Questlove. Explore the legendary Harlem Cultural Festival held in the United States in 1969. It paid tribute to African-American culture and music, as well as promoting “black pride” and unity among people of the same race.

As for the shorts “The wiper” (Spain, 2021), by Alberto Mielgo, he won Best Animated. “The long goodbye”, (United Kingdom, 2020), by Anel Maria, reached Best Short. And Best Documentary Short Film went to “The queen of basketball” (United States, 2021), by Ben Proudfool.

In this delivery of the peg, the support of the AMPAS to Ukraine stood out. In addition, the 60th anniversary of the fictional character James Bond, an undercover agent with the code 007 “with a license to kill”, affiliated with the British secret intelligence service, was celebrated. He became famous first in Ian Fleming’s novels and then in movies.

The 50th anniversary of the American film “The Godfather” (United States, 1972), by the famous American Francis Ford Coppola, was recognized. The story, based on the homonymous novel, is about the royal family of the Mortillaro of Sicily, Italy. The director of the film and the actors Al Pacino and Robert de Niro attended the theater.

Colombian actor John Leguizano recalled that the American gold statuette is inspired by the Mexican film director Emilio “El Indio” Fernández. “So whoever won from the nominees will take five inches from a Mexican,” he said. In addition, in the part of the deceased, they remembered two Mexicans: the film director Felipe Cazals and the actress Carmen Salinas.

While the Jalisco Guillermo del Toro, who enjoyed four nominations for “The Alley of Lost Souls”, did not achieve anything.