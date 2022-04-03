“CODA”, “The eyes of Tammy Faye”, “Elite” and more recommended plans for the week – Tvshow – 04/03/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

music The Philharmonic Orchestra opens season

This week’s musical agenda will offer various recitals. On Tuesday, the troupe Values will arrive at Nelly Goitiño Auditorium to record the album live Person, the show they presented at Carnival 2022 (Tickantel). The next night, the Montevideo Philharmonic Orchestra will open its 2022 season at the Solís Theater (Tickantel), while the musical will premiere on Thursday West Side Story in the sodre There will be functions until Sunday (Tickantel). On Friday, the Argentines Naphtha will arrive at the Museum Hall (Abitab) and on Saturday the Instrumental Music Festival in Sala Camacuá (Red Tickets).

movies The winner of the Oscar for best film arrives

It was the big winner of the last edition of the Oscars: it took the statuette for best film, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor, and now it arrives in Uruguayan theaters. from this thursday CODAwhich until now could only be seen in Amazon Prime Video, will top the list of theatrical releases. From that day on, you can also see the second installment of Sonicthe iconic hero of sega that came to the cinema in 2020; and viruses 32, the horror film starring Daniel Hendler, Paula Silva, Sofía González and Franco Rilla. A few days before, on Tuesday, Movie will exhibit The Godfather II in Montevideo Shopping.

theater The National Comedy opens its season

This Thursday, the national comedy will open its 2022 season twice. In the main hall of the Solís Theater he will present an adaptation of Study for a nude womanthe classic of Harmony Somersunder the direction of Eleanor Courtoisewhile in the Sala Verdi you can see All your disgust in the world. Both premieres are by invitation, but then can be seen from Friday to Sunday (Tickantel). In addition, this Tuesday opens Celestial material, by Jimena Márquez, in the Hugo Balzo room (Tickantel); and thursday arrives Judgment to the scriptby Eliana Pereyra, at the Vaz Ferreira Auditorium (Tickantel).

streaming “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, “Elite” and more arrive

This week will be full of great premieres on streaming platforms. Tammy Faye’s eyesthe film that gave the Oscar for best actress to Jessica Chastain, arrives this Wednesday at Star +. The next day, the platform will be released The Dropoutthe miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews.

Netflix, for its part, will have several novelties in its catalog. The fifth season of the successful Spanish series will arrive on Friday Elitekorean movie Yaksha: ruthless operationsthe spanish drama the crystal girlsteen comedy metal lords —produced by guitarist Tom Morello— and the romantic film Between life and death.

One of the big events of the week will come on Friday, when Amazon Prime Video includes the 25 films of the James Bond saga in its catalog. The list will go from dr noreleased in 1962, until no time to die, starring Daniel Craig. It is an ideal plan for a weekend marathon.

humor Momi Giardina, Dady Brieva and more shows

The first week of April will be accompanied by various comedy shows. This Thursday, Argentina Mommy Giardina will arrive at Teatro Movie to present anything we call you, your new sole proprietorship. The next night, and on the same stage, Luciana Acuna will present them and mewhile Dady Brieva will take the show Super daddy, the wizard of time to the Metro Theater; repeat on saturday. In addition to the member’s show MidachiSaturday’s agenda will have The Gaucho Influencer at the Movie Theater, and the Argentine humorist Lucas Upsteinwhich is all the rage on the Tik Tok social network, in Complejo Sala.