‘CODA’ wins an unexpected Oscar for best picture and ‘The power of the dog’ only achieves the best direction

The Oscar Awards gala It has been characterized by several novelties this year, in which it has been celebrated again in a way more similar to how it was done before the pandemic. A gala in which the layout of the seating area of ​​the Dolby Theater has been arranged in a different way, with tables in front of the stage where the nominees have been placed.

It has been shortly before 1:00 Spanish time when the first prizes have begun to be announced. Eight in total that have not been broadcast and that have been delivered in a mini-gala presented by Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa. Among the awards that have not been broadcast was that of Best Animated Short, which has gone to Spaniards Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sánchez, for The wiper.

A gala that began with the Williams sisters presenting an impressive performance by Beyoncé, interpreter of the film’s main theme, The Williams Method, starring Will Smith.

The Best Supporting Actress has been one of the first prizes that have been awarded. An award that has met the pools and has gone to the interpreter of Puerto Rican origin Ariana DeBose, one of the protagonists of the remake of West Side Story, for her role as Anita. A role for which, in the original version, Rita Moreno also received recognition in the 1961 version and became the first Hispanic actress to win an Oscar. Moreno has not wanted to miss the appointment and has been delighted with the award to Ariana DeBose. The winner gave an emotional speech in which she recalled her origins as a queer Broadway actress.

The award to Best Supporting Actor has fallen to Troy Kotsur for his role in Coda. He is the first deaf interpreter to earn this recognition. The entire audience stood up when his name was called and waved their hands in support, as if they were all applauding. The interpreter, happy with the award, has dedicated it to the deaf community and his family. The person in charge of announcing the award has been Youn Yuh-Jung -who has also worn a ribbon in support of refugees-, who has not hesitated to apologize because last year, when she was awarded, she got very angry because she mispronounced her name and has acknowledged that she did not know if she would be able to properly say the names of the nominees.

The Best Foreign Film has fallen on what was the great favorite, Drive my car, from Japan. The Best Costume has been for Jenny Beavan for Cruella, the film starring Emma Stone. As expected, Dune has been one of the films that has received the most recognition. Despite the fact that its director, Dennis Villeneuve, was not nominated, the film has won several statuettes.

Belfast has won the award for Best Original Screenplay. A film in which Kenneth Branagh tells the story of a nine-year-old boy and his working-class family as they navigate the tumultuous 1960s in Northern Ireland’s capital. For its part, the Best Adapted Screenplay went to Coda, which has become one of the big favorites. No time to die has won the Oscar for Best Original Song. A song by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, which has been the main theme of the latest film in the James Bond saga.