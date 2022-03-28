‘CODA’ wins best picture, but Will Smith steals the show

Will Smith punches Chris Rock at the Oscars 1:58

(CNN) — “CODA” won best picture, but that historic breakthrough for the Apple TV+ streaming service at the Oscars was overshadowed by a spontaneous act, when Will Smith starred in a viral moment that will be remembered and talked about for years to come. .

The Will Smith controversy

The most memorable exchange on the movie industry’s biggest night was not the kind that anyone anticipated or wanted. Before winning his Oscar for “King Richard,” Smith seemed upset by a joke Chris Rock told about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, then walked onstage and appeared to punch him in the face. Rock seemed genuinely stunned, as Smith returned to his seat, shouting words at Rock that were silenced on the broadcast.

Wiping away tears, Will Smith, during his acceptance speech, mentioned that the character he played, Richard Williams, protected his family and then said, without specifically mentioning Rock or what happened: “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize.” with all my fellow nominees.” And he added: “Love will make you do crazy things.”

Jada Pinkett Smith talks about her alopecia 0:51

Duel for best film

The duel for the best picture award between two nominees from streaming services perceived as favorites lasted all night. Sian Heder won best adapted screenplay for “CODA,” but Jane Campion, director of “The Power of the Dog,” the first woman to be nominated for best director twice, later became the third woman to win. that award. (Heder was passed over in that vote.)

Based on the results of other awards leading up to the Oscars, this was already considered a landmark year for streaming services which, led by Netflix, have consistently undermined the industry’s resistance to seeing them as outright competitors with major studio releases. .

For all their hard work, however, Netflix didn’t catch the bunch, as voters opted for Apple’s most uplifting story, about the hearing son of deaf parents. Including this year’s contenders “The Power of the Dog” and “Don’t Look Up,” seven Netflix movies have been nominated for best picture, but none have won so far.

The global pandemic, which forced the entire entertainment industry to use streaming for a while, helped accelerate streaming’s uptake, and last year’s winner “Nomadland” was from a rival platform, Hulu.

acting awards

In addition to Will Smith, Jessica Chastain won her first Oscar for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” playing Tammy Faye Bakker. The film was also recognized for her makeup and hairstyle.

In his speech, Chastain spoke of the “discriminatory and intolerant legislation that is sweeping our country” against the LGBTQ+ community, citing Bakker’s compassion towards those groups, which is shown in the film.

Since a third of the Oscars were handed out before the live broadcast officially began, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took a gamble that people would watch the 94th annual Academy Awards both for entertainment and to find out who won. what.

In search of shortening the Oscar ceremony

The Academy, which presents the awards, implemented a controversial plan to hand out awards in eight categories before the main broadcast and then edit those selections into the show. Despite that decision, the broadcast still lasted more than three and a half hours.

The other big winner of the night was the sci-fi epic “Dune.” Dominating the technical categories, the Warner Bros. film garnered six Oscars for sound, film editing, production design, cinematography, visual effects, and Hans Zimmer’s musical score. It was the prolific songwriter’s second win of a dozen nominations, the first for “The Lion King” in 1995. (CNN and Warner Bros. are part of WarnerMedia).

The televised show underscored the emphasis on bringing more entertainment to the broadcast, which opened with Beyoncé performing the nominated song from “King Richard” outside the event venue, before ushering in hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, who made jokes at the expense of some of the nominees (“House of Gucci” was called “House of Random Accents” or House of random accents) and against the bill known as “Don’t Say Gay” of Florida, promising, “We’re going to have a gay night.” Sykes then pranked Texas about its voter registration laws.

Triumph of ‘Charm’

Disney’s “Charm” won the award for best animated film. Although the film did reasonably well in theaters, it (and its music) seemed to grab particular attention after making its debut on the studio’s streaming service, Disney+, a symbol of a year seen as the coming-out party for the streaming awards.

The supporting actress and actor represented perhaps the night’s least suspenseful selections, but were among the most emotional, with Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur winning for Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” and “CODA,” respectively. Kotsur becomes the second deaf actor to be honored, following co-star Marlee Matlin, who was recognized for “Children of a Lesser God” in 1987.

After thanking Spielberg and her co-star Rita Moreno (who originally played the role), DeBose spoke about being a queer Afro-Latina woman, quoting from the film and telling those who might be wondering how to fit in: “Actually, there’s a place for us. “.

Questlove tearfully accepted an Oscar for his documentary “Summer of Soul,” and Japan’s “Drive My Car” won best international film. This three-hour drama was also nominated for best picture.

Kenneth Branagh, an eight-time nominee in various categories, received his first Oscar for the screenplay for “Belfast,” a deeply personal look at his homeland that he also directed and produced.

So was the ceremony

Though the Grammy and Tony Awards employ a similar format for some awards, many Academy members have complained about the perceived slight toward those nominees. However, there was a heightened sense of urgency to streamline the presentation after the Oscars fell to record viewership levels last year, as did many major awards shows.

The change only saved a little time, which was used for lavish musical numbers, including a colorful rendition of the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto,” comedy bits like throwing Schumer from the rafters dressed as Spider-Man, and showing the “fan favorites” that were unscientifically voted for via Twitter.

The telecast also incorporated its share of nostalgia, including a 60th anniversary tribute to the James Bond movies, cast reunions for “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Juno” and “Pulp Fiction,” and a 50th anniversary celebration. anniversary of “The Godfather”, which served to give a standing ovation to director Francis Ford Coppola, along with actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

The latest Bond film, “No Time to Die,” won best song for Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, one of the few awards handed out to a blockbuster, as the industry becomes increasingly divided more between the popular and the prestigious.