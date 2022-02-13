Codacons accuses Iliad: “The ultra-broadband offer is misleading”

A few days after the launch of Iliad’s first ultra-broadband offer, Codacons asked Antitrust and Agcom to sanction the French company

Having made its mark on the mobile phone market in Italy, now Iliad also points to fixed network. A few days ago, the first offer dedicated to the Bel Paese was launched, with guaranteed fiber optics at a super affordable price.

However, there is no lack of accusations. The Codacons considered the information provided to consumers to be misleading, both as regards the constraints and the duration of the contract. Without forgetting the 5 Giga per second of guaranteed speed. Was asked Antitrust and Agcom to intervene and sanction the French company.

Iliad accused by Codacons, what is happening

With a complaint, the Codacons has submitted a request to Antitrust and Agcom for sanctions against Iliad and its fixed network offer. “It is evident that there are some rather significant information omissions, to which the consumer does not pay attention since attracted by the claim ‘forever’ and by ‘without constraints‘” it is read in the document: “The offer covers only the monthly fee, and not the extra bundle and technical features such as speed or capacity. Furthermore, the offer is forever provided that the associated mobile sim and payment method also remain active“.

Another point on which the company has focused is the premise of the unconstrained: “There are actually restrictions. First of all, an Iliad SIM must always be active, and then the consumer is obliged to pay the amounts of both services with an automatic payment tool.” keep it going Codacons. There is also something for the connection speed of 5 Gigabits per second and for the spot broadcast on the main media.

In response, Iliad has published a note where he explains that he always has: “Communicated clearly and transparently to our customers. We collect any ideas that we consider useful to improve“.