Codacons against the iliadbox Fiber offer. The response from iliad – MondoMobileWeb.it was not long in coming | Telephony | Offers

Codacons recently unveiled a exposed to AGCOM and AGCMso that these open ainvestigation against iliad, for incorrect commercial practiceWith the purpose of sanction the operator and to oblige him to close the offer iliadbox, the one dedicated to fiber. Iliad’s response was not long in coming.

Specifically, the association refers to the diffusion on the market of Iliad’s new fixed offer (iliadbox), advertised by the operator on the official website and on national television channels, with ad hoc advertising spots, which again presents the claim “forever” And “without constraints“already used for mobile network offers.

Following a more in-depth analysis, Codacons would have found, in this case, theomission of relevant information on the content of the offerto which the consumer would not pay attention since attracted by the two aforementioned statements.

The association refers to the price of the offer advertised by Iliadwhich would only cover the monthly fee, excluding the extra bundle and its technical characteristics (for example, speed or capacity).

To find out about previews, news, news and insights into the world of telephony, you can follow MondoMobileWeb on Google News, by clicking on the star or on “Follow”.

As for the condition of the “forever“, Codacons would have found that this is feasible only in case the associated mobile SIM also remains activewith mandatory automatic payment method for the use of the services (credit card or debit on current account). Consequently, this would also limit the condition of “without constraints“.

Furthermore, the association would have detected a “poor transparency”Of the technical indications relating to navigation with up to 5 Gigabits per second.

Below, what is reported in the Codacons complaint:

Another serious and poorly transparent deceptive profile concerns navigation at the speed of 5 Gigabits per second which instead has territorial and technological limits. In fact, the communication advertises Iliadbox omitting fundamental and relevant technical limitations. From a more in-depth analysis, the modem delivered to customers supports this promised speed but only as “overall speed”, a concept absolutely incomprehensible to any consumer. The 5 Giga advertised are in fact only theoretical and substantially impossible to achieve in the normal use that a consumer makes of the home connection and the internet connection. Only a small part of these 5 Gigabits per second can in fact be used for the most common use that is made of the internet connection, that is, the wifi connection. More precisely, only 500 megabits of the promised 5 Giga can be used in WiFi, or only 10% of the advertised performance. And if you connect more devices in wifi, this availability of bandwidth and connection speed must even be shared, reducing further. The 5 Gigabits per second that Iliad advertises could only be reached by temporarily connecting several computers to the individual Ethernet ports of the modem. But none of us make a similar use of computers and other home appliances connected to the network: the common and usual experience is to connect these appliances comfortably to the wifi at home.

For the association, therefore, Iliad it would not have highlighted the fundamental characteristics of the iliadbox offer on the marketby deceptively presenting the service and contravening the rules contained in the Consumer Code.

Iliad on the afternoon of today 10 February 2022 he replied as follows:

iliad has always communicated in a clear and transparent way to consumers and we believe that the content of the proposal for iliad fiber as well as its communication are aimed at making even technical and complex issues simple and clear. In any case and as always, we collect every idea that we consider useful to improve, given the launch of the offer in the fiber segment with the aim of always making our users satisfied.

All that remains is to wait for the possible response of the two Authorities involved.

Join Telegram’s @mondomobileweb channel for free to stay updated on the latest telephony news. Follow us also on Google News, Facebook, Twitter And Instagram. Share your views or experiences in the comments.