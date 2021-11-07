Business

Codacons: "Bread, skyrocketing prices even if in Catanzaro it is better than elsewhere"

2021-11-07
The crisis in raw materials is causing retail prices of bread to soar, with increases that have been recorded in recent days throughout the peninsula and prices that in some cities have skyrocketed. Codacons denounces this, indicating that the increases in retail price lists for loaves and similar products will cost Italian families a total of 690 million euros more on an annual basis.

“Bread is one of the unmissable foods on Italian tables, to the point that the average consumption per capita in our country is approximately 41 kg per year – reads a note released by the association.

The record prices of wheat are having direct repercussions on the retail price lists, with prices that in recent days have recorded average increases of + 10% in the area. Analyzing the Istat data relating to the average monthly expenditure of Italians for this food, the price increases in the price lists will produce, for the same consumption, an increase in expenditure equal to an average of +26.5 euros per year per family only for the purchase of bread, a sting for all Italian families equal to +690 million euros per year “.

The Codacons also notes that the retail price lists of bread have literally skyrocketed in some cities: in Trento, in fact, the price per kg records a record of 6.4 euros, while in Milan it reaches 6 euros. The cheapest cities are Perugia (2.8 euros per kg the maximum price) and Catanzaro (3 euros / kg).

