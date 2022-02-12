Codacons presents a complaint against Iliad, lack of transparency on an offer: what it is

The consumer protection association has decided to file a complaint against the French telephone operator. Let’s see in detail what it is and which promotion has ended up in the sights of Codacons.

The clash between the Codacons and Iliad seems to have just begun. The consumer protection association has in fact presented a complaint to Agcom and Agcm for an investigation to be opened against the French telephone company. The excise duty is that of unfair commercial practice and what Codacons attributes to Iliad concerns an offer by the operator called Iliadbox. The association has in fact declared that the promotion that Iliad has advertised on all possible media channels, and related to the activation of an offer for the fixed network contains several omissions to the detriment of consumers. In advertising claims, for example, expressions such as “forever” and “without constraints” are used which would not correspond to the truth.

What are the accusations that the Codacons has leveled against Iliad

For example, the price presented by Iliad, according to Codacons, rejust look at the monthly rate, and the user is not sufficiently informed that the cost of the promotion he has chosen does not concern the extra bundle and some technical characteristics such as connection speed. And it wouldn’t even be of a promo that lasts forever as the association for consumers would have ascertained that this condition was only if the associated Sim Mobile remains active with the relevant payment conditions. All discoveries that led Codacons to speak openly of lack of transparency on the part of the company and to present a specific complaint to the public authorities.

Specifically, he writes that “The 5 Gigabits per second that Iliad advertises in fact, they could only be reached by temporarily connecting multiple computers to the individual Ethernet ports of the modem. But none of us make a similar use of computers and other home appliances connected to the network: the common and usual experience is to connect these appliances comfortably to the wifi at home. “