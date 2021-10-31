Codacons reported WhatsApp to the Privacy Guarantor

In the past few hours the Codacons (Coordination of associations for the defense of the environment and the protection of the rights of users and consumers) announced that it had reported the company WhatsApp to Privacy Guarantor.

The last time we talked about the Codacons we reported to you the ruling of the Supreme Court according to which telephone operators must compensate customers for disservices. As for Whatsapp, in the last few days we have seen many new features for the Beta branch such as reactions to messages and for the Desktop one.

WhatsApp report to the Privacy Guarantor: what does the Codacons ask for

The Codacons complaint to the Privacy Guarantor is aimed at obtaining thebehavior inhibitory of WhatsApp withheld detrimental to the rights of users and the order to comply with the European provisions on the subject of privacy.

In particular, Codacons complains that it is impossible for users to disable the function of backup of chats on Android smartphones and the potential risk which would be exposed billions of messages and sensitive data copied and stored (ie in case of data breach). By default, WhatsApp backs up the chats on Google Drive, but – reports the Codacons -, even by setting the “Backup on Google Drive” function to “Never”, the procedure continues to start, this even by deactivating “WhatsApp on Google Drive” and uninstalling and reinstalling the app.

There official answer of WhatsApp received by Codacons was that “Users can perform additional local backups on their device, but cannot disable Backup Standard»For the safety of users, with the latter often not even aware of the fact that the function is active – points out Codacons. This conduct would constitute, according to the association, a real “data processing without the consent of the interested party, for purposes not intended by the user and beyond the time necessary with respect to the purposes of the sameAnd it would look like this contrary to the general principles on the processing of personal data.

The request made to the Guarantor for the protection of personal data (Privacy Guarantor) is to open a procedure and order the company, as owner of the processing of users’ personal data, to satisfy the requests to exercise the rights referred to in articles from 15 to 22 of the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), to conform the processing of the aforementioned data to the provisions in force on the subject and to impose a temporary or definitive limitation to the processing, including the prohibition of processing.

In order to assert the reasons it advocates, in the absence of interventions that protect the privacy of users, Codacons says it is ready to take a class action against WhatsApp.