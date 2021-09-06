Code 999: plot, cast and curiosities about the film with Casey Affleck







After directing the dystopian The Road and the western Lawless, director John Hillcoat returned to the cinema in 2016, after a four-year absence, with the film Code 999 (review here), a detective thriller steeped in action, controversial characters and continuous twists. Based on a script by Matt Cook, the film is known in particular for the large cast of Hollywood celebrities who star in it. Compared to many other famous titles of this genre, especially the extraordinary Heat – The challenge from Michael Mann, the film is a particularly compelling and visually appealing work.

Despite the long process, due to constant changes between the cast members, Code 999 finally managed to arrive in the room. It got a pretty mixed reception here, with most reviews praising the beautifully choreographed action scenes though. Less fortunate was the box office result, with the film earning just $ 25 million on a budget of $ 20 million. This led to the film being unfairly overlooked, passing more on the sly than it should have.







Even with its flaws, Code 999 however, it is a film capable of offering good entertainment and convincing interpretations. If even the story may have already been seen on some occasions, a series of twists will allow you to enjoy an unexpected ending. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Code 999: the plot of the film

Set in the city of Atlanta, Georgia, the film has as protagonists Marcus Belmont, Franco Rodriguez, Gabe And Russell Welch. These form a gang of corrupt cops and professional criminals, led by Michael Atwood, a former special forces agent. Not new to illegal actions, the group is now being blackmailed by the Russian mafia, with the task of scoring a very difficult blow: robbing a bank in daylight with highly sophisticated and technologically innovative security systems. To make sure the job gets done, the Soviet mobster Irina Vaslov kidnaps Terrell’s family and also forces him to steal secret government documents.

For man it is therefore a situation at the limit, where he cannot afford to fail. The only way to carry out the bank robbery is to create a confusing diversion: the idea is to cause a 999, code used by the police to indicate the killing of an agent in the field. When Marcus is joined by a new partner, the rookie Chris Allen, the group decides that he is the perfect person to sacrifice for the hit. But the plan does not go as planned at all and the mistakes made will force the group to have to improvise in the hope of staying alive and being able to carry out the heist.

Code 999: the cast of the film

Before reaching the definitive cast of actors that can be found in the film, there were many defections among the names considered. For the character of Chris Allen, for example, he was initially hired Shia LaBeouf, who however renounced the role by transferring it to Charlie Hunnam. Even the latter, however, then abandoned the project, thus leading to the introduction in the cast of the Oscar winner Casey Affleck, who has definitively assumed the part. In every scene in which Affleck also appears, he can be seen constantly chewing gum, while for the role of Michael Atwood he finds himself instead Chiwetel Ejiofor, actor who became famous thanks to 12 years a slave.

Marcus Belmont is portrayed by Anthony Mackie, known for Falcon’s role in the MCU. The actor was initially contacted for this part Michael B. Jordan. Siblings Gabe and Russell Welch are played by Aaron Paul And Norman Reedus. The latter, despite being indicated as one of the protagonists, appears in the film for just 10 minutes overall. She was chosen for the role of the Russian criminal Irina Vaslov Cate Blanchett, whose refusal led to the takeover of Kate Winslet. They also find themselves in the film Woody Harrelson in the role of Sergeant Jeffrey Allen e Gal Gadot in those of Helena Vlaslov.

Code 999: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Code 999 it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Infinity, Tim Vision and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Monday 6 September at 21:00 On the canal Italy 1.

