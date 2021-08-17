coded message to Harry and Meghan, the tip of the royal expert

There is no air of peace between William and Kate and Harry and Meghan: the memoir of the Duke of Sussex was a new bolt from the blue, but unofficially the two couples exchange messages. The real expert reveals it Duncan Larcombe to Closer Magazine: “William and Kate have maintained a dignified silence, but now they let their actions do the talking. It’s almost like they’re sending a secret message to Harry and Meghan saying, ‘We’ll move on, we’re still here’. ”

As Larcombe further explains, William and Kate “will go on anyway, smiles in public are proof of that”. In short, William and Kate work to disprove what Harry and Meghan have revealed to Oprah… They don’t seem trapped at all, but destined for what they do.

Loading... Advertisements

Harri, in the famous interview with Winfrey, had also confessed that he was forced to use part of the money left to him by his mother, about 7 million pounds, to guarantee his own safety and that of his family. Yet things did not go exactly like this: from Clarence House, residence of Carlo and Camilla, The annual accounts of the Dukes of Cornwall have been published and what emerges is Harry’s great lie. According to what was pointed out by the spokesman of the Prince of Wales, in fact, Harry and Meghan they would continue to receive a large sum from Carlo until summer 2020.