“Codice Genesi” with Denzel Washington on Rai 4: the plot

Denzel Washington protagonist of “Codice Genesi”, the film broadcast in prime time on Rai 4. Also in the cast are Gary Oldman and Mila Kunis

Tuesday 1 February at 9.20 pm, a cycle of films that will accompany the first evenings of the whole week, entitled Action Heroes, will start on Rai4 (channel 21 of digital terrestrial beloved Hollywood actors who have distinguished themselves for action roles. It begins with “Genesis Code”, an unmissable action-thriller in a post-apocalyptic setting starring star Denzel Washington.

Thirty years after the last war that decimated humanity and made America inhospitable, the warrior Eli travels alone keeping a precious secret. He is joined by Solara, the rebellious daughter of Carneige, despot of one of the few cities left standing and willing to take possession of Eli’s secret at any cost.

Directed by the talented brothers Albert and Allen Hughes, the film is characterized by a very original action / science fiction system that combines the typical suggestions of the post-apocalyptic vein with scenarios and characters reminiscent of the western genre. Also in the cast are Gary Oldman and Mila Kunis.

To follow, a new episode of “Wonderland” that meets the journalist and blogger Leonardo Bianchi to reveal all the secrets about the new conspiracy theories. There is also space for the noir comic book anthology Black Heart by the authors Philippe Paringaux and Jacques De Loustal and, finally, Luca Raffaelli tells of the Roaring Twenties of Frigidaire.

