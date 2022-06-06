Cody Rhodes wrestled a full match with a detached pectoral muscle from the bone

“Wrestling is fake”

That’s the line wrestling fans invariably hear when talking about their passion to the uninitiated. Like an absolute joke. Because the results are predetermined, for some it is the equivalent of saying that the discipline is completely useless.

No need to point them out that Vin Diesel doesn’t really fly a car out of a plane in the movies. Fast and Furious and that all that is cinema. No need to tell him either that the theater is based on this intimate and complicit relationship between the public and the actors.

He is convinced that wrestling is boring because it is not true.

Nothing can make him change his mind even if the only thing that is fixed, in the fight, is the orchestration of the show. Everything else involves real, very real risks at every level.

Talk to Cody Rhodes.

Cody and the Inspiring Wound

On Sunday night, WWE presented its Hell in a Cell special event and Cody Rhodes, who recently made the jump from AEW to make a return to WWE at the last WrestleMania, was in the last fight of the evening against his rival since his back: Seth Rollins.

Rollins, incidentally, wore the yellow polka dots on his jersey to poke fun at Cody’s father, the notorious Dusty Rhodes.

But the story of the fight is Cody Rhodes’ injury.

Even before the start, we knew that he was injured in a pectoral muscle and that he was going to have to go under the knife in the coming weeks. What we didn’t know, though, was that the tendon had been completely detached from the bone for a few hours already and Cody’s body was showing bruises from that trauma.

Sensitive souls refrain.

So, yes, wrestling presents a spectacle with outcomes decided in advance. But stop telling wrestlers it’s fake what theyre doing.

I don’t know many athletes who would have given a performance with an injury of this magnitude.

Hats off to Mr Rhodes, wishing you a quick and fruitful return.