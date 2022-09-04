COE raises 17 provinces on alert for indirect effects of storm Earl

The Emergency Operations Center (COE), expanded this Sunday afternoon the number of provinces on meteorological alert for rains.

There are 17 cities in the country under notice due to the downpours recorded in recent hours in various areas of the territory, product of the indirect effects of Tropical Storm Earl, which is located in the northwest of Puerto Rico.

According to the bulletin issued by the agency, Greater Santo Domingo, El Seibo, La Altagracia, San Pedro de Macorís, La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, San Cristóbal, Monte Plata and Hato Mayor are under green alert.

These provinces are joined by La Romana, Santiago, Sánchez Ramírez, Santiago Rodríguez, Dajabón, Valverde, Elías Piña and San Juan.

The statement was taken preventing floods, flooding of rivers, streams and ravinesas well as landslides.

In addition to issuing alerts to almost half of the country, the COE specified that meteorological phenomena will generate cloudy increases in the afternoon and the early hours of this Sunday night.

They also stated that moderate to heavy downpours will be recordedthunderstorms and wind gusts that could be very strong locally.

These precipitations are expected, according to the bulletin, towards provinces of the regions: northwest, north, northeast, as well as the Caribbean coast, the Central Cordillera and the border area.

Given these climatic conditions, they recommended following the guidelines and guidelines of the civil protection agencies, staying in contact with the Civil Defense, Armed Forces, Red Cross, the National Police, Fire Departments and the COE, as well as taking precautionary measures. necessary in the event of possible flooding and flash flooding.