Coffee at the bar for 1.50 euros, what is the “expensive breakfast” and why prices are going up- Corriere.it

In Italy expensive breakfast with coffee at the bar that costs up to 1.50 euros. The complaint comes from Assoutenti, who reports a patchy rise in the price of coffee, cappuccino and croissants in the bars of the boot. After the increases in basic necessities such as bread and pasta reported by producers, the association underlines how the prices of coffee have risen in 2021. In detail, 81% for coffee, 60% for milk, and 30% for sugar and cocoa. The higher costs for raw materials borne by the operators are thus passed on to the final consumers. to the point of fueling the phenomenon of expensive breakfast throughout Italy. In some cases, coffee costs 1.50 euros per cup, an increase of 37.6%.

In recent days we have been receiving numerous reports from consumers who denounce increases in the prices of espresso, but also of cappuccinos and leavened desserts, consumed at the counter or at the tables of bars throughout Italy explain by Assoutenti. These are increases in the price lists of a few euro cents that are immediately notified by the citizens who every day go to one of the over 160 thousand bars in Italy. The association also explains the data from Istat to confirm the price increases, which in December recorded an average price increase of + 2.8% for the bar sector. A picture also denounced by trade associations, with Fipe declaring that 76% of bar managers would update their price lists between the end of 2021 and the first part of 2022.



Expensive energy and consumption risk To weigh on our espresso and cappuccinos are not only the prices of raw materials. Affects the domino effect of expensive energy which is affecting all production chains with significant increases in electricity and gas bills. According to Assoutenti’s projections, in the event that inflation remains above 3% during the first 6 months of 2022 and if the government fails to sterilize the increases in electricity and gas over the course of the new year, the consumption of Italians could suffer an overall decline of about 100 billion euros (on the over 900 billion euros of total annual consumption of households in Italy). This would result in a reduction compared to the pre-pandemic period of about 11% and a reduction in spending on average equal to -3.850 euros per family. With consequent damage to the national GDP.

