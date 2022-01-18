coffee costs 10 cents more – Il Tempo





Damiana Verucci January 17, 2022

Between the obligation of the green pass and the increase in prices, the Roman breakfast at the bar has become decidedly more bitter. Partly because of the crisis and partly because of the actual high bills that also hit the merchants, the price of coffee and cappuccino is rising. The price increases are at the moment and on average equal to 10 cents and are “justified” by the owners of the administration shops with a phrase above all: “It increases to us wholesale, we cannot do otherwise”. How do customers take it? Resigned to showing the green pass when they arrive at the cashier and find that they will have to pay more for their break at the bar, many say they expected it and take it out on the government “unable to keep prices at bay”.

“As usual, everything falls on the final consumer – shakes his head Giovanni, who has just paid 1.10 euro for a coffee at the bar in Piazza Irnerio and where until a few days ago he paid 1 euro – it will mean that instead of my usual four coffee a day I’ll switch to one or two ». Already the green pass, says Claudio Pica President of Fiepet Confesercenti, «has made the clientele drop by at least 20%. There are increases, it is true, after all, the price list is free but our companies will have to carefully evaluate their costs between energy and increase in raw materials and analyze the price to be applied that can allow the payment of salaries, that of rents, the funding that has been made to deal with the pandemic ».

In short, breakfast becomes more expensive as soon as the increases have arrived in the bill with the record increases in electricity and gas prices and the sharp rise in raw materials. «If my supplier writes to me that coffee prices have increased by 81% in 2021 and that he is therefore forced to increase the cost of coffee for me – explains Mario who has a bar in the Balduina area – what should I do? Take over all the shopping or inevitably increase the price of coffee at the counter for my customers? I’m sorry, but if I don’t do it at the end of the month I won’t get there, people would go and complain to the government that they think the pandemic is over and are not giving aid, it is now instead that they should give even more ».

In reality, coffee for one euro can still be found in many bars in the capital and it must be said that it is one of the lowest prices in Italy, but it will last a little longer, according to the trade associations. «The problem of bills affects not only families but also those who do business – continues Pica – we must intervene with a lowering of costs for entrepreneurs who also have to deal with skyrocketing rents and staff salaries. Instead the aid is at stake and all taxes have to be paid again ».

In some years the cappuccino has reached 1.20 euros. «The cost of milk has increased wholesale – says Davide, second generation of a bar in via Boccea – and then there are the tripled bills, the rent of the bar, the staff. I’m sorry, we have had customers here for years asking us why these increases, but how can we not do it? I apologize every time I type a receipt, but if I don’t want to close I have to adjust the price list upwards ». «Today I paid for breakfast, € 6.20 – says a customer – until before the holidays what I always get I paid € 5.10. Do the billing yourself at the end of the month. “