Coffee: Even the stars take collagen to keep fit

THE foodstuffs enriched with collagen they are popping up everywhere.

The collagen he is probably best known for his own benefits for skin care and as the main component to enhance the lips through injections.

But some celebrities suggest drinking it in coffee too, because collagen isn’t only found in skin creams and dietary supplements!

Collagen

The collagen and the protein more present in our body, consisting of amino acids or peptides.

It is the “glue” for our bones, cartilage, skin and blood vessels.

It is what makes our tissues grow, change and move but its presence can prevent our skin from aging over time.

People begin to lose collagen around the age of 20, and collagen-based skin creams and treatments seem to be an effective way to combat signs of aging, side effects.

Collagen: why is it important for our body?

From the age of 20, ours body produces less collagen, causing the relaxation and the formation of wrinkles of the skin, the weakening and stiffening of the bone and of joints and hair thinning.

A diet rich in sugars, excessive exposure to Sun and the smoke they reduce collagen levels even more.

The vast majority of the collagen present in our body is of three types:

type 1 gives firmness to the skin;

type 2 forms the seams of our fabrics

type 3 confers elasticity to the fabrics themselves.

Does drinking collagen have any beneficial effects?

Most of the clinical studies performed on the use of collagen they connect to supplements used to heal arthritis or some wounds on the epidermis.

But more recent research claims that taking collagen by mouth it has much more beneficial effects.

There molecule from collagen it actually is too large to penetrate the surface of the skin when applied through creams or lotions.

The soluble collagen or hydrolyzedinstead, coming broken down into smaller parts it penetrates more into the skin, as in the case of collagen dissolved in a hot drink or coffee.

Collagen coffee

In commerce they are found coffee capsules with hydrolyzed collagen peptides, which make the cup of coffee taken in the morning healthier by increasing the benefits for your health.

The collagen it does not alter the flavor of the coffee and does not lose its purpose at high temperatures.

The collagen proteins dissolved in the coffee remain intact.

What do American stars say about adding collagen to their drinks?

Some celebrity like Jennifer Aniston, Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Garner use collagen protein powder in their coffees And shakes because drinking collagen, according to these stars, can favor one greater brilliance to the skin, have gods healthy hair and it helps strengthen nails.

“It’s like working from the inside out!” he has declared Jennifer Aniston who has noticed a noticeable change in hers nails, these turned out stronger than before.

We are all always on the lookout for the latest trends in celebrity fashion, makeup, beauty and styling, hoping that these “beauty tricks” are within everyone’s reach, even economically speaking.

With the addition collagen in coffee it is certainly one trend within everyone’s reach that gives great benefits for ours beauty in toto.

The collagen in coffee and the more credible trend in the entertainment world and beyond.

Dissolved in drinks that we love most, coffee, energizers or simply in a glass of water in the morning is not a beauty and wellness trend that will fade over time, because collagen is a irreplaceable nutrient.

The collagen represents 80% of our connective tissue and 75% of the skin and even though our body is capable of producing collagen naturally, collagen production will decrease over time, just like other bodily functions.

Supplementing collagen by drinking coffee is a smart choice!

We can say goodbye to all of those creams very expensive purchased in perfumery and the time lost in applying them.

The intake of collagen added to coffee it’s a cheap, tasty and quick choice.

On the market it is easy to find coffee capsules in which collagen will be present, it is important to remember that each capsule he comes created ad hoc in terms of collagen dosage to promote youth and desired beauty.

The capsules of coffee with mixture 100% Arabica, for example, by adding the collagen they are no different from collagen-free capsules, neither in terms of texture, nor taste nor color.

This is because the collagen it’s a aggregating which will bring neither visual changes nor the unmistakable taste of coffee.

Choose the collagen coffee it’s a way to relax and think about our beauty.

The Editors

