Coffee is good, but taken in large quantities it affects the heart rhythm

Fragrant and with an intense taste, coffee is a real goodness, but taken in large quantities it influences the heart rhythm and makes heartache. It is one of the most drunk and popular drinks in the world, so much so that no people can do without it.

Coffee gives energy to face the day, but also gives relaxation in moments of pause. We taste it in a thousand and more different ways, from narrow to long, with milk, with cocoa, with foam or without, and it often appears among the ingredients for cooking a good dessert. Yet it affects ours heart rhythm.

The rhythm of the heart based on the amount of coffee drunk

According to a recent study, the heart’s rhythm accelerates based on the amount of coffee swallowed. When taken in numerous doses, coffee can be bad for the heart, which is why it should be drunk in moderation.

Heavy coffee drinkers have been shown to have a heart rhythm accelerated and erratic. In the study carried out, 100 individuals of various ages were taken as an example, who were made to drink a cup of coffee.

The increase in heart rate was considerable from the first cup, with a 50% increase in ventricular contractions. Coffee, due to the principles of caffeine, is one energetic stimulant.

Caffeine affects blood pressure and palpitations. It is a drink that could cause various health problems if consumed in large quantities. The advice, therefore, is always the same: drink it in moderation, two or three cups a day are not bad for our health and make our days happy.