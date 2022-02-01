Coffee & Markets – Key levels of BITCOIN and ETHEREUM

In today’s video analysis, we commented on the recent bullish movements in larger-cap cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN and ETHEREUM. Subsequently, the EUR / USD and NZD / USD exchange rates were analyzed and finally the American S & P500 index which maintains the very short-term upward trend.

Cryptocurrencies – Key levels on BITCOIN and ETHEREUM

BITCOIN: After testing the weekly support in the $ 33,000 area, the cryptocurrency par excellence has recovered almost 20% from the lows of 24.01 and is currently testing the resistance threshold between $ 38,200 and $ 38,500. closing H1 could give further strength to BTC which could reach the psychological threshold of $ 40,000 first and then the area of ​​$ 42,000.

ETHEREUM: The second largest cryptocurrency reacts more strongly with an increase from the lows of 24.01 by more than 25 percentage points, breaking up the resistance zone between $ 2.3625 and $ 2.675. There are two bullish targets, the first at $ 2,900 and the final target price at $ 3,200.

