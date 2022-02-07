Coffee & Markets – Trend change on BITCOIN and ETHEREUM

In today’s video analysis we have seen how the trend of the two cryptocurrencies with higher capitalization (BITCOIN and ETHEREUM) is changing from bearish to bullish. Space also for the analysis of GOLD, META PLATFORMS, COINBASE.

Cryptocurrencies – Key levels of BITCOIN and ETHEREUM

BITCOIN: The cryptocurrency with the largest capitalization has broken the trend line that joins the close of 08.11.2021 with the close of 26.12.20212. The bullish signal was given by the candle of 04.02.2022 and now the first bullish target is at $ 46,000. Further bullish confirmation will come following the break of the high on 21.01.2022 at $ 41,530.

ETHEREUM: The second largest cryptocurrency follows BTC and scores a 10% performance in Friday’s session alone. At the moment we are close to the resistance threshold comprised between 3,000 and 3,100 dollars. The upward break of these resistances could pave the way for a further appreciation of ETH, the first target is found at $ 3,600.

