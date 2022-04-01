“Coffee with the aroma of a woman”: the amount that William Levy earned for his work in the soap opera | Telemundo soap operas | netflix | Colombian soap operas | nnda nnlt | SHOWS

The new version of “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” is a success on Netflix and the actor knows that very well William Levy who stars in the Colombian soap opera and has conquered thousands of fans with his character Sebastián Vallejo. But with this production, the Cuban artist has not only seen his fame and popularity increase, but also his economic income.

With several years in acting, currently, William Levy He is one of the most sought-after artists in the world of soap operas, not only because of his physical attractiveness or because he is a recognized model, but also because of the great work he does when interpreting the different roles that have been entrusted to him.

“Café con aroma de mujer” stars Laura Londoño and William Levy, with the antagonistic role of Carmen Villalobos (Photo: Telemundo)

That is why he has been seen in important telenovelas such as “Olvidarte vez”, “Sortilegio”, “Cuidado con el Ángel”, “Triunfo del amor”, among other productions that make up the twenty works which have also had a great international success.

William Levy had a tough childhood and part of his adolescence for which he had to migrate with his family from Cuba to the United States looking for a better future. That would be the first step to success and over the years she became a star in the world of acting.

In addition to model William Levy is a renowned actor (Photo: William Levy / Instagram)

That was how his economic situation improved and given the great success of the telenovela “woman-fragranced coffee”, Many of his fans wonder what the actor’s salary would have been for starring in said production.

HOW MUCH MONEY DID WILLIAM LEVY EARN FOR HIS WORK ON THE TELENOVELA “CAFÉ CON AROMA DE MUJER”

William Levy stars in the soap operawoman-fragranced coffee” along with the renowned actresses Laura Londono and carmen villaloboswho are also accompanied by a large cast of actors who have earned the applause of the audience.

But success has not only smiled on William Levy professionally, but also financially. In this sense, the mdzol portal revealed that according to Celebrity Net Worth, the soap opera heartthrob would have earned more than 1 million Mexican pesos per month for his contract with Univisión.

The telenovela “Café con aroma de mujer” has positioned itself as the favorite of millions of people throughout Latin America (Photo: Telemundo)

Mdzol also highlights that RCN invested a millionaire sum of money for this ambitious production because the recordings were made in Chinchiná (Department of Caldas), which is why many trips had to be made during 8 long months.

It should be noted that currently the telenovela “woman-fragranced coffee” can be seen through the display screens. RCN, Telemundo and on the streaming platform Netflix.

William Levy also works alongside Carmen Villalobos in the telenovela “Café con aroma de mujer” (Photo: RCN Television)

WHO IS WILLIAM LEVY?

William Levy was born on August 29, 1980 in Havana Cuba). He had two brothers, but they were abandoned by their father when they were still children.

In high school he stood out for his great talent for baseball, standing out above his peers. Then he would come to the United States with his family.

After participating in important productions, Levy became a very famous actor.

Got married with Elizabeth Gutierrez whom he met in 2002. In March 2006 his first son, Christopher Alexander, was born, and in 2010 they completed their family with Kailey Alexandra.

At the end of 2021 he announced his separation from his wife Elizabeth Gutierrez through social networks, although they also made it clear that they will have a good relationship for the benefit of their children.