Cofle next freshman in Piazza Affari, debut Thursday on Euronext Growth Milan

Borsa Italiana today ordered the admission to listing of the Cofle ordinary shares and warrants on the Euronext Growth Milan (formerly AIM Italia) market.

Cofle is a leading company in the design, production and worldwide marketing of command systems and control cables for the off-road vehicles, automotive and after market automotive sectors.

The placement generated an overall demand, received from leading Italian and foreign qualified / institutional investors, equal to approximately 91 million euro, 6.5 times higher than the quantity offered net of the quota reserved for anchor investors.

The admission took place following a placement exclusively to Italian and foreign qualified / institutional investors, for a total of no. 1,326,672 ordinary shares for a total value of approximately € 17.2 million.

The trading start date is set for 11 November 2021.

The placement price of the shares subject of the offer was set at euro 13 each, with a total capitalization of Cofle expected at the trading start date of approximately 80 million and an expected free float of approximately 16.5%.