Cofle next freshman in Piazza Affari, debut Thursday on Euronext Growth Milan

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Borsa Italiana today ordered the admission to listing of the Cofle ordinary shares and warrants on the Euronext Growth Milan (formerly AIM Italia) market.

Cofle is a leading company in the design, production and worldwide marketing of command systems and control cables for the off-road vehicles, automotive and after market automotive sectors.

The placement generated an overall demand, received from leading Italian and foreign qualified / institutional investors, equal to approximately 91 million euro, 6.5 times higher than the quantity offered net of the quota reserved for anchor investors.

The admission took place following a placement exclusively to Italian and foreign qualified / institutional investors, for a total of no. 1,326,672 ordinary shares for a total value of approximately € 17.2 million.

The trading start date is set for 11 November 2021.

The placement price of the shares subject of the offer was set at euro 13 each, with a total capitalization of Cofle expected at the trading start date of approximately 80 million and an expected free float of approximately 16.5%.

