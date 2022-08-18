Cognitive immobility: When we can’t escape our past – Health and Wellness

Cognitive immobility frequently appears in those who are forced to migrate. Leaving the country of origin for work reasons or due to threatening events often causes them to not be able to stop thinking about their home, their land…

Cognitive immobility is a mental trap, a very stressful mechanism that makes you recreate moments from your past over and over again. And specifically, a place, an emotionally significant scenario that, in general, is the home itself. This psychological phenomenon is very common among those who, for whatever reason, are forced to leave their country of origin.

Although it is true that migratory processes are common in our world, it should be noted that in recent years they have intensified. We could talk about all the young people who must move to other cities and countries in order to have a future job according to their training. Likewise, we cannot ignore the refugees, who cross seas and long distances in search of a better life.

Migration is not an easy experience for anyone. It supposes, in many cases, uprooting what is familiar, safe and comforting to us, to move to another soil, to another way of life, language, culture. Although heaven remains the same for everyone, the brain remains invisibly linked to that home left behind…

Longing for the home of origin often means that we never consider the house in which we live in that new country as our own.

What is cognitive immobility and how does it appear?

The concept of cognitive immobility has a very recent appearance. Culture & Psychology magazine published a study in June of this year, in which its author, Ezenwa E Olumba, analyzed his own experience. He is originally from the land of Igbo, in Africa, a country he longed for while living in the UK and Germany. Thousands of miles from his ancestral home.

During that investigation, he was able to see that the emotional experiences he was going through were identical to those of thousands of people who had been forced to migrate. Like the Syrian students, who, living in Turkey, claimed to be mentally and spiritually still at home, in that Syria hit by war and famine.

On the other hand, many of those who, for reasons of studies, work or other reasons, have been forced to leave their city or country of origin, will undoubtedly be in tune with this psychological process. Cognitive immobility is a trap in our mind that constantly places us in places from our past. This prevents us from connecting positively with the here and now.

Cognitive immobility goes beyond nostalgia

Nostalgia differs from cognitive immobility in one respect: it doesn’t block us, trap us, or hijack our attention. Many of us feel nostalgic when remembering moments from yesterday, to which we placidly look to experience those same emotions. Always enveloping, and halfway between happiness and melancholy.

However, the person with cognitive immobility resorts to his past as consolation and remains attached to those mental images. Your attention and thoughts of him are anchored to the country of origin, or to that place that is significant to you. The present, meanwhile, fades away. It is a process that can sometimes act unconsciously and automatically.

That is to say, we can be working and, suddenly, the mind escapes, it flees towards the past. This makes it very difficult to lead an adequate quality of life.

The mind trapped in a memory that comforts and offers refuge

The memory is not exact. It is not like a Polaroid camera that perfectly captures the present moment and stores it in an album in the brain. The truth is that memory is creative, it reconstructs data and makes use of the imagination. Therefore, another phenomenon that appears in cognitive immobility is seeing the past much better than it really was.

Often, in the midst of that day to day, in the new country that welcomes us, the mind flees and recreates an episode from yesterday based on our emotional state. So, what we also do is apply an even brighter filter to it, altering events to make that memory something more cathartic, beautiful and welcoming. We create islands of Circe in which we remain trapped and disconnected from the present.

Cognitive immobility often prevents us from being able to relate and connect more positively in that new country. If we assume that our city or land of origin will always be better than the place where we find ourselves, we will lose the opportunity to adapt, to find special people to connect with, to allow ourselves to be happy.

What can we do before a mind trapped in yesterday?

The mind embedded in the past, in what already was or in that physical space that is distant from us, suffers and reduces its functionality. No one can give their best in these conditions. Work, studies and the social plane are affected. Who migrates and suffers from cognitive immobility has problems to integrate, to carve out a future in happiness.

What to do in these circumstances? We analyze it.

Manage stress associated with change

When we leave behind what is familiar and safe, it is common to experience anxiety, fear and uncertainty. And often, the mind seeks a refuge, which is none other than that of memories, that of being anchored in the past.

In this situation, it is necessary to apply adequate strategies to deal with stress in the face of each daily difficulty: problems with the language, culture shock, etc.

Support groups from the same group or country

It is always good to have that group of friends of the same nationality who understand what we are going through. It is a way of having contact with our roots, reinforcing that need for belonging that is so common in human beings. We cannot let go of who we are and where we come from, therefore, it is always cathartic to have friends or family who support us during the day

Meet people and set future goals

A sensational step with which we feel more integrated is to meet new people. Connecting with people from that country that welcomes us and in which we are working, studying and charting, after all, our future, is positive and even necessary.

The trapped mind needs to move its attention from the inside to the outside and for this, there is nothing better than looking for motivators, new illusions, new goals and vital meanings.

That regret for leaving home will never completely fade. But we will learn to live with that little wound.

