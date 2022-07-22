Cognitive therapies may be effective for post-traumatic headache and post-traumatic stress disorder

Cognitive processing therapy was effective for PTSD symptoms but not for headache disability.

Cognitive behavioral therapies are effective treatments for veterans with comorbid post-traumatic headache and PTSD symptoms. Photo: Shutterstock.

Post-traumatic headache is the most disabling complication of mild traumatic brain injury. In this regard, the information recorded in the medical literature indicates that

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms are often comorbid with post-traumatic headache, and there are no established treatments for this comorbidity.

However, one group of investigators provided evidence to support treatment of PTH disability using a headache intervention manualized, with results higher than usual care multimodal.

Notably, the headache intervention also showed promise in addressing PTSD symptoms, but more research is needed to explore how this treatment influences PTH and PTSD, explore spread.

Importantly, the co-primary outcomes were headache-related disability on the 6-item Headache Impact Test (HIT-6) and severity of PTSD symptoms on the PTSD Checklist for the Diagnostic Manual and statistics of mental disorders (fifth edition) (PCL-5) evaluated from the end of treatment to 6 months after treatment.

In research published in the Jama Network, the researchers stated that they were able to obtain these results after conducting a randomized clinical trial with a PTH sample of participants with comorbid PTSD symptoms and found a significant improvement in headache-related disability among those treated with CBTH.

The study involving 193 post-9/11 combat veterans with post-traumatic headache and PTSD symptoms found that headache disability was significantly improved by cognitive behavioral therapy for headaches compared with the usual treatment. Although participants randomized to cognitive processing therapy reported significantly greater improvement in PTSD symptom severity in comparison with usual treatmentthere was no significant effect of cognitive processing therapy on headache disability.

In summary, this randomized clinical trial demonstrated that CBT for headache was effective for disability associated with post-traumatic headache in veterans and provided clinically significant improvement in PTSD symptom severity. Cognitive processing therapy was effective for PTSD symptoms but not for headache disability.

