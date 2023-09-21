Cohen: Mitt Romney: a thread of courage among American Republicans

PORTLAND, Maine – In another world, in another time, Mitt Romney would have been Mr. Republican, emblem of the Grand Old Party. He has the pedigree, the looks, the wealth, the family, the faith.

Son of an influential Michigan governor. He graduated from Harvard Law. Head of Bain Capital. Governor of Massachusetts, a liberal state, and senator of Utah, a conservative state. Savior of the 2002 Olympic Games.

He has a face of granite, ready for Mount Rushmore. He has a lovely wife and five children. He speaks with an air of nobility oblige, patrician tone, country club manners. Call it a moderate conservative, a dying species.

In his father’s time, he would have had what he needed. He would have been a “Rockefeller Republican,” championing the virtues of public service, fiscal moderation, less government, low taxes, and anti-communism. Among the “liberal Republicans” he would have had company: Jacob Javits and John Lindsay (New York); Edward Brooke (Massachusetts); Charles Percy (Illinois).

He was the good guy the party used to want as its standard bearer. We now know that his 2012 presidential campaign was the last gasp of the old Republican Party. While Charlie Baker, Larry Hogan and Phil Scott survived as governors in Democratic states, Romney and his ilk are gone.

Romney did not leave the game. The party left him and everyone else horrified by Donald Trump.

So when Romney announced he was retiring, it provoked a chorus of lapidary, unashamedly nostalgic praise in memory of the last surviving member of the old school. Columnist David Brooks suggests that his honesty and principles make him “a gift to us all.”

He praises Romney for criticizing Senate Republicans, describing them as weak and selfish, the kind of hypocrites who praise Trump in his presence while laughing at him after he leaves the room. Brooks applauds Romney, 76, for retiring, unlike so many other men and women who will not, convinced that they are indispensable to the Republic.

It’s not hard to see Romney as the face of righteousness in Washington. Remember, he was the only Republican to join Democrats in voting to convict Trump in his first impeachment trial in the Senate. He did it amidst threats and ridicule. When Paul Ryan, Romney’s former running mate, tried to convince him to back down, warning him that he would become a pariah and put his family in danger, he refused.

In some circles, it made Romney Captain Courageous. He certainly got a thorn in his side, but really, did he do it? Romney was at the end of his career when he entered the Senate in 2019, he had no more political ambitions, he didn’t need a job. Breaking with the party did not risk his political and personal fortunes.

On the other hand, in the kingdom of the coward, a little conscience makes you king. The same thing happened with Romney. Among the sycophants, opportunists, liars and dissenters in his party, he brought some integrity and decency.

Give him credit. But it is a small profile in courage, in any case. He was honoring his religion (he was a Mormon missionary) and was principled when he opposed Trump. But it was because he was alone (surprisingly and sadly alone) that he stood out.

Romney shows us how bravery has abandoned American politics. In a forthcoming biography, he points out the cowardly cynicism of his Senate colleagues. He has a particular disdain for Josh Hawley, JD Vance and Ted Cruz, apologists for the January 6 insurrection who idolize Trump. Courage?

Do you want courage? They are the five South Carolina legislators, representing all parties, who came together to protect the right to abortion. They faced a barrage of hostility. It’s Gerald Ford pardoning Richard Nixon. It’s Liz Cheney opposing Donald Trump. Ford lost the presidency and Cheney lost her seat.

It’s Angela Merkel admitting a million refugees to Germany, amidst slippers, fears and ridicule.

In Washington, courage has fled the Capitol. That’s why when a lone, upright senator with nothing to lose does the right thing, we applaud him. It says more about our times than about him.

