Coi Leray is considering a role alongside Zendaya in ‘Euphoria’.

Rapper Coi Leray has his eyes on more than music. After a stellar performance at the Governors Ball in New York, she hinted that fans might see her next.

In the interview with GameSpot, Coi was asked if she would ever be interested in acting. The “Blick Blick” rapper’s eyes lit up and she shared how she imagined herself in new roles on the big screen.

Unsure of what kind of roles would suit her, she said:

“I really see it happening, I hope it happens, I don’t know what role I would play”

She then dropped a surprise revelation about her dream of working alongside actor Zendaya, saying:

“I plan to be on Euphoria, hopefully. So speak to existence”

Euphoria, HBOMax’s hit show starring Zendaya, follows a group of high school students as they navigate love, friendship, drugs, sex, trauma, and social media. The show’s “teenage” cast ranges from their early 20s to early 30s, making Coi a perfect fit at age 25.

Could the ‘No More Parties’ artist be a good addition to the cast?

A few months ago, Euphoria star Zendaya was heavily criticized for her stunning portrayal of an addicted teenager in the HBO series “Euphoria.” The addiction organization hasn’t been so vocal in the past when non-black actors played drug addicts.