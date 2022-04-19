Coi Leray Responds After Erica Banks Claims Nicki Minaj Works With Female Rappers Who ‘Can’t Rap’

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Coi Leray is riding high now that her debut album Trendsetter is finally out, and she’s not letting anyone rain on her runway — especially fellow female rappers.

The New Jersey native got the co-sign of a lifetime last month when Nicki Minaj teamed up with her on “Blick Blick,” but some weren’t happy with the collaboration. Coi caught wind of comments from Dallas rapper Erica Banks, who claimed that Nicki only works with women who can’t rap, and decided to respond.

Coi Leray took to Twitter on Sunday (April 17) to retweet a clip of Erica Banks’ comments regarding the Queens legend working with specific female rappers alongside several laughing emojis. The 24-year-old outspoken didn’t say anything else, but fans knew what she was doing.

Erica Banks’ comments came during a recent appearance on REVOLT’s Big Facts podcast, where the 23-year-old shaded Nicki Minaj’s recent rap collaborators while expressing her frustration at not being able to land a feature from the Queen herself.

“I love Nicki, but I feel like I’ve been trying to reach out to her for a long time and I feel like she kinda ignored me,” she said. “And I just feel like she’s entertaining girls who can’t even rap. And my feelings hurt!

Although she declined to name names, Banks coyly added, “You know what girls really can’t rap! …when you have girls here who really do. Now, some people may get mad at me for saying that, but it’s the truth!

Coi Leray seems to brush off all the hate directed at Trendsetter. The album reportedly debuted at No. 89 on the Billboard 200 after moving 11,500 album-equivalent units in its first week. That didn’t stop the “No More Parties” rapper, however, from taking to Twitter on Sunday to gloat about her streaming numbers.

“My debut album has over 315 4 album sales,” she wrote. “100 Billboard top 6 entries (No More Parties, No More Parties Remix, Big Prrd, Blick Blick XNUMX No Album Nominations. Millions Monthly Listeners TRENDSETTER THE ALBUM OUT NOW.

My debut album has over 315k album sales. 🔥🔥🔥🔐

4 entries in the top 100 of Billboard (No More Parties, No More parties Remix, Big Prrd, Blick Blick 💚 🌎 🆑

6 nominations without an album. 💖💪🏽

Millions of monthly listeners 🆑

TRENDING THE ALBUM IS RELEASING NOW 💖🤪🆑👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/wpS1sq7iIA – Trend ⭐️ (@coi_leray) April 17, 2022

