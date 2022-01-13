Coim acquires the Dutch company Synres – La Provincia

OFFANENGO – Coim Spa, an Italian multinational that has been producing chemical specialties since 1962 and that operates all over the world through nineteen production and commercial companies, acquired, with effect from 1 January 2022, Synres, a company founded in 1947, specialized in the production of alkyd and acrylic resins and located near Rotterdam, in the Netherlands.

“The acquisition by Coim is aimed, by one latol, at enhancing the existing production and know-how of Synres in the field of resins and, on the other, at creating added value for both shareholders and employees. . The investment plan provides, indeed, the creation on site of a second COIM production hub for esterification products, which will join the one in Offanengo, in Italy. From the first months of the year we will start the production of Isoexter – COIM’s aromatic polyesters used in the production of materials for thermal insulation – and the project to expand the production capacity will start which will lead, when fully operational, to the creation of the second hub for all esterification products present in the COIM portfolio. This will be accompanied by investments linked to products already in the pipe line developed by the Synres R&D structure, which will be enhanced and will see, within a few years, the affirmation of Synres as an important player at an international level. ” explains theengineer Giuseppe Librandi, president and CEO of Coim.

CONQUERING NEW MARKET SHARES.

Coim already operates successfully in the Netherlands, Germany, Northern Europe in general and the United Kingdom, very strong markets for the Isoexter and Diexter ranges (aliphatic polyesters). The direct presence in the Netherlands, with the Rotterdam plant located near the port and embarkation for shipments in the United Kingdom, and the creation of the second production hub for esterification products will allow Coim to optimize logistics, increase its own competitiveness and conquer new market shares in Northern Europe and the United Kingdom.