Coin closes for five months “New look and more brands” From Monday, the well-known store has suspended all activities – 3.7 million euro project for interiors, façades, products and services

Como temporarily loses one of its traditional shopping galleries: Coin between via Boldoni and piazza Duomo will be closed for renovation for about five months from tomorrow.

Reason: renewal of the store concept and expansion of products and services offered to customers. As stated in a note of the Workers’ Union of Tourism Commerce Services, the Mestre-based company has decided to invest around 3.7 million euros in the city sales point. An important intervention that will completely change its face.

From the owners they confirm the interest in enhancing the Coin headquarters in via Boldoni, considered strategic also due to its proximity to Switzerland, focusing on the expansion of the premises and the commercial offer itself with the arrival of new brands in the city. There is talk of a real change of look aimed at making Coin’s presence in our territory more competitive, betting, after years of declining sales, on the recovery of the retail sector. The retail world was undoubtedly among the sectors to have been most affected by the pandemic, but Coin makes it known that it is working and investing in view of the recovery.

While the shutters will be lowered and the lights off on the Coin department stores for the next five months, the refreshment point of the Nespresso corner will continue to be operational throughout the work period and will be repositioned on the ground floor of the store to be more accessible. The renovation of the location in via Boldoni was already planned in 2020, but then Covid began to complicate the whole picture and delay the start of the construction site, thanks to the sales crisis that affected the entire sector.

To carry out the project, the company then resorted to the request for the extraordinary redundancy fund with the purpose of “corporate reorganization”. The Cigs started on January 1st 2022 and will last 12 months, i.e. until December 31st 2022, it will concern 30 employees of the Como store which will have to remain closed to allow the restructuring in safety, therefore the redundancy fund is aimed at supporting employment. during the period of inactivity.

“Coin SpA has undertaken to implement an investment program in fixed plants and structures – reads the trade union note – which will result in the reorganization of the premises with the dual purpose of increasing sales capacity and adapting the shops to the volumes of expected clientele. Following the implementation of the aforementioned investment program, again according to the intentions of the company part, the store will have a new concept, which aims, in a nutshell, to offer customers innovative products and services for both personal care and entertainment ” .

“Coin will redo both the interiors and the façade of the building – confirms the city planning councilor Marco Throw – It is an important intervention because it redevelops a structure that overlooks Piazza Duomo, in the heart of the city. It represents a clear signal of how Como is attractive to investors and bodes well for the future ».

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED