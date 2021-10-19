News

Coin inspired by Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in sharp increase

Some of the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), like Baby Floki (CRYPTO: BSC), Doge Dash (CRYPTO: DOGEDASH), Baby Saitama Inu (CRYPTO: BABYSAITAMA) e Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON), they posted strong gains on Monday evening.

Meantime, MoonRabbit (CRYPTO: MOONRABBIT), a bunny-themed coin, is the biggest cryptocurrency in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

What happened

At the time of publication, MoonRabbit was up 483.16% daily to $ 0.000000000017.

Over the past 24 hours, the token has grown 488.68% against the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and gained 498.73% on Ethereum.

As for the other Dogecoin-inspired coins, in the past 24 hours Baby Floki gained 147.5% to $ 0.000000006614 and Doge Dash was up 81.45% to $ 0.0001745.

Baby Saitama Inu had a daily rise of 79.68% to $ 0.00000000445 and Dogelon Mars gained 69.39% to $ 0.0000004854.

For comparison, Dogecoin was up 2.9% daily to $ 0.2463 at the time of publication, and Shiba Inu gained 3.6% in the past 24 hours at $ 0.0000285.

Because it is important

MoonRabbit’s strong earnings come after the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk posted a tweet with a bunny-like figure holding a rocket; the tweet also caused other coins with the same theme to rise.

On its website, MoonRabbit claims to implement passive staking mechanisms that allow a user who holds the token to start earning passive dividends; the project also has a built-in liquidity function that creates and adds liquidity slowly.

Baby Floki is a deflationary token named after Musk’s new Shiba Inu puppy, Floki; The token announced on Twitter on Monday that it had launched its new collection of non-fungible tokens called ‘Pixel Puppies’.

Doge Dash claims on its website that it aims to simplify gaming with cryptocurrencies; Additionally, the token-related project tweeted that it plans to launch its NFT collection soon.

Baby Saitama Inu is a deflationary ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain.

Dogelon Mars is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain that uses the ERC-20 token standard; according to the token’s website, Dogelon is a fork of Dogecoin.

Read also: Dogecoin leads the rise of the main cryptocurrencies

