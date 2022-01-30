Coin of Champions, discovering Binance: much more than an exchange platform

The world of cryptocurrencies is expanding more and more in recent years, thanks also to the important development of the technology that concerns it. In this way, realities are being born that bring the advantages and innovations of virtual currencies in the various aspects of life. Coin of Champions, the 2021 revolution project, in particular, it wants to combine the industry blockchain with that of sport. COC it’s a token which was launched only last September and has already achieved extraordinary numbers, such as the fact that in four months it can already count on more than 11 thousand holders.

Coin of Champions projects and initiatives

One of the reasons behind the great achievements of Coin of Champions in recent months it resides in the great initiatives that it has in store for token holders. One of these concerns COC’s NFT cards which can be used both for collecting purposes and in fantasy game license plates Coin of Champions. The first to start will be the one related to fantasy football, but it will soon be followed by those on tennis and the NBA. Another project that COC wants to launch in the coming months is the one concerning the Marketplace. In particular, the test areas between COC And BLK, which are stablecoin, i.e. cryptocurrencies that can be used to purchase commonly used goods and services. This initiative, in particular, should start definitively as early as next September, just one year after the commercialization of the Coin of Champions.

The project linked to the champions of tomorrow will then be launched, thanks to which young people from the nurseries of the teams will be able to show their talent, publishing videos that will be voted on by token holders. The best will be noticed by observers and perform remote tests. In this way Coin of Champions, which you can register for by clicking here, wants to allow anyone who has the qualities to make it into the world of football. In addition, the charitable initiatives of Coin of Champions, since part of the proceeds are destined for national and international non-profit organizations and another part for the renovation and redevelopment of sports facilities.

Coin of Champions testimonials

Another very important feature of Coin of Champions it is the fact that it is represented by real sports champions, who have chosen to make it from celebrity endorsement. In particular, the first to join the project were Marco Materazzi, Christian Vieri, Wesley Sneijder, Roberto Carlos. Later, other football stars were added such as, for example, Ronaldinho, Filippo Inzaghi, Alessandro Nesta And Gianluca Zambrotta. The world of baseball is also represented with Simon Randall And Chris Colabello, as well as that of Formula 1 with Giancarlo Fisichella. The fact that such important names have chosen to marry Coin of Champions and representing it in first person gives an idea not only of the size of the project, but also of its concreteness.

In any case, focusing on the part related to cryptocurrencies, there are many aspects that can be complicated to know for those who approach this world for the first time. From this point of view, then, let’s find out together what it is Binance, one of the platforms of trading most famous, and what it offers to users.

What is Binance

Binance is a platform that offers services in the world of trading of cryptocurrencies and which, over time, has become one of the main within this sector. The best known function of Binance is that of exchange, that is, it is a platform that allows the exchange of virtual currencies. However, it also has other functions, since it offers a wallet of cryptocurrencies, a training academy, a trading service and even has its own cryptocurrency: Binance Coin. Let’s go and discover them better together.

Binance as an exchange

As explained above, being a platform exchange, Binance allows the exchange of cryptocurrencies. This feature has been active since 2017 and has become one of the most used by investors in this sector. From the point of view of cryptocurrencies, here are some of the main ones that are tradable on this platform: Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), XRP, NEO, DASH, Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA), WAVES, Monero (XMR), EOS And Zcash (ZEC). Furthermore, Binance it also allows token exchanges such as Ethereum, Binance And Tron. In any case, the complete list is extensive and is updated periodically, deleting cryptocurrencies with very low exchanges and adding new ones.

As for the interface, Binance offers a simple one that allows those who invest to do it quickly and comfortably. In addition, it offers the possibility to choose whether to operate at a basic or advanced level. The first option has the advantage of being easy to use and is therefore suitable for those entering this world for the first time. The second, on the other hand, allows those who use it to have the most sophisticated trading tools available and is therefore suitable for those who are now familiar with the sector. crypto. Binancealso offers the financial leverage, which is a tool that is used when investing low amounts to increase one’s exposure to the markets.

How to open an account on Binance

Open an account on Binance it’s simple: just go to its official website and click on “Sign in”. You must then follow all the steps indicated for registration and, therefore, you must enter your personal information and verify the account. At this point, you can go to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. From the point of view of payments, with Binance you can make a bank deposit, you can use a credit or debit card, a cash balance, P2P Trading or a third party payment. Binance, in particular, supports payments with Visa And MasterCard. If you choose to use your credit card as a payment method, just go through four steps: enter the amount, confirm the payment details, complete the security certification and complete the payment.

The other functions of Binance

In addition to being a platform exchange, Binance it also offers other functions, as we said earlier. For example, it allows you to do speculative trading and therefore to keep their virtual currencies on the platform. This can happen thanks to the fact that Binance provides its own wallet, that is a digital wallet where you can manage your transactions. It must always be remembered that in any case, cryptocurrencies do not reside in wallet, but always in the blockchain. Another interesting function that we have already mentioned before is that concerning theBinance Academy. Thanks to it, users can train themselves, in order to know the world of cryptocurrencies and continuously update themselves in this regard. With the process Initial Coin offering (ICO), then, Binance allows investors to create cryptocurrencies and offer them within the platform.

A further option is given by the Binance Incubation Program, who invests in those who create startup valid, and allows you to create products and promote growth in the blockchain with tangible solutions. Binance landing, finally, it gives users the possibility to increase the capital in a simple way, accumulating interest on their own funds. In practice, there is the possibility of lending asset to the others trader, who then pay interest on them. There are two types of loans: i demand deposits ei fixed deposits. With the first method, you can withdraw the funds at any time, but the interest rates are very low. With the second, however, you can block the funds for a period and with a predetermined interest rate.