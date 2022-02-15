Coinbase advertising goes viral, but for the wrong reason

The QR code present in the advertisement broadcast by Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) it quickly went viral during the Super Bowl, but not for the reasons the company would have liked.
What happened
The ad featured a hopping QR code on a black background.
Coinbase spent $ 14 million on the QR code commercial.
– Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 14, 2022
Viral use of the QR code, linked to Coinbase’s ‘Less talk, more Bitcoin’ campaign, has crashed the company’s app.
@coinbase just saw more traffic than we've ever encountered, but our teams pulled together and only had to throttle traffic for a few minutes.
– Surojit (@surojit) February 14, 2022
Coinbase offers new users $ 15 in Bitcoin as a sign-up bonus.
– Coinbase (@coinbase) February 14, 2022
Coinbase offers new users $ 15 in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a sign-up bonus and is giving its current user base the chance to win $ 3 million in prizes as part of the ‘Less talk, more Bitcoin’ campaign. The promotion will end in approximately two days.
Because it is important
The 30-second commercials that aired during the Super Bowl this year cost an average of $ 6.5 million, according to a previous report by Benzinga.
Cryptocurrency Ads and Giveaways Are Highly Topical as the National Football League Playoffs unfold: Coinbase’s rival FTX has involved the comedian Larry David for his promo.
FTX is giving away 7.54 bitcoin to celebrate their Super Bowl ad featuring Larry David.
– FTX (@FTX_Official) February 14, 2022
Coinbase’s announcement has not only caught the attention of humans, it also appears to have garnered a canine audience.
My pup Noble enjoyed it! pic.twitter.com/TaBoI1OSol
– Johnny Major (@jmajorj) February 14, 2022
@coinbase out here traumatizing crypto-skeptical good boys. @dog_rates pic.twitter.com/NsgZyDmqXK
– dustin cole (@dus_cole) February 14, 2022
Zonk was extremely interested in the tv for the @coinbase #SuperBowl commercial pic.twitter.com/ZDZGfmAHWq
– Haley Spracale (@haleymspracale) February 14, 2022
Coinbase allows users to trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) e Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), among other offerings.
Price movement
Coinbase shares closed 5% lower at $ 194.53 on Friday; at the time of publication, BTC was down 0.8% daily to $ 42,101.02.