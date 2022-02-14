Coinbase and Ftx give away Bitcoin with Qr Code- Corriere.it

from Giulia Cimpanelli

been a Crypto Bowl: major cryptocurrency exchanges launched commercials and gave away Bitcoin during the match between Rams and Bengals

Giving away Bitcoin during the Super Bowl, one of the most watched sporting events in the world, the latest act of the NFL, the United States professional football championship. To give away Bitcoins during the state event Ftx, one of the largest exchanges, which is a platform for exchanging cryptocurrencies. But the same thing he did Coinbaseanother exchange among the most used, which during the match between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, launched the campaign Less talk, more Bitcoin: it showed a Qr code in motion that allowed to get 15 dollars in Bitcoin for all new subscribers. The requests were so many that within minutes of the announcement the Coinbase app crashed. Two initiatives which, combined with other commercials that aired during the match, led to talk of a real Crtypto Bowl.

The campaigns during the match Coinbese and Ftx were not the only exponents of the crypto world to send a commercial during the sporting event of the year in the USA. Crypto.com also launched a campaign during the match.

The most awaited for was the FTX campaign, which announced the methods but not the times: the amount of Bitcoin offered as a gift was equal to at the time of the projection of the spot. It is no coincidence that today the value of the main cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin in the lead, is in sharp recovery.

The American exchange Binancethe largest in the world, did not buy a commercial during the event of the year but announced that it will respond with a campaign dedicated to the need to study and inform yourself before investing, by stopping to follow the advice of famous people.

Crypto Bowl Fans are twice as likely to know about cryptocurrencies as non-sports fans, with enthusiasts being three times as likely, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, told US media outlets. The crypto world has not “married” only the Super Bowl, but the entire world of professional sport: the shirts of footballers in Europe and Italy are invaded by sponsors of the sector, Crypto.com has closed a 20-year deal to sponsor the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the home of the NBA Lakers and Clippers teams.