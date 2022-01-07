Coinbase CEO bought a $ 133 million mansion in Los Angeles

The Wall Street Journal reported that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong closed a multi-million dollar real estate deal last December.

According to the report, which cites anonymous sources close to the deal, Armstrong bought the property from Hideki Tomita, a Japanese businessman, for 133 million dollars. The property had previously been bought by Tomita for 85 million: the new agreement sets the record for the largest purchase of a home in the Los Angeles area.

Before being sold to Tomita, the Bel-Air mansion belonged to Ellen Bronfman Hauptman, the daughter of Seagram’s heir, Charles Bronfman. The purchased land includes a 1,766 square meter mansion with a theater, gymnasium and huge dining room. There is even a 615-square-foot guest house designed by Paul Williams.

In 2012 Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, businessman and investor, co-founded Coinbase. In recent years, the exchange has grown dramatically, becoming the largest trading platform in the United States in terms of volume. The company went public on Nasdaq in April.

Owning 19% of the company, As of November 2021, Armstrong boasted a net worth of $ 14.7 billion. The value places it among the richest cryptocurrency investors along with Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX. According to data released in March 2021 by the Chinese research institute Hurun, Armstrong is the largest crypto-billionaire in the world.

Recently, some executives in the crypto sector have increased the purchase of real estate. In mid-December Jonathan Yantis, co-founder of Worldwide Asset eXchange, allegedly bought a 280,000-square-foot property just outside Denver for $ 12.5 million.

In October 2021, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao bought his first home in Dubai. Previously, the CEO said that he did not own any property from 2006 until April 2021, since he sold his apartment in Shanghai to buy Bitcoin (BTC).