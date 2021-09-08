Coinbase CEO complains about SEC behavior

Brian Armstrong, managing director of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), on Tuesday evening heavily attacked the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on social media.

What happened

Through a series of tweets, Armstrong recounted what happened between the cryptocurrency trading platform and the SEC, describing the behavior of the market regulator as “sketchy”.

Referring to the product ‘Lend‘of Coinbase yet to be launched, Armstrong said the company had “plans to get it up and running” within a few weeks and had provided the SEC with a “friendly notice and briefing.”

“They responded by telling us that this lending feature is a financial security,” Armstrong wrote. “How can the loan be a financial security? So we asked the SEC to help us understand and share their point of view ”.

“They refuse to tell us because they think it is a financial title, and instead they ask us to sue a series of documents (and we comply with the request), they request testimony from our employees (and we comply with the request), and then they tell us who will sue us if we launch the product, with no explanation as to why. “

Armstrong said Coinbase is “committed to complying with the law,” but urged the SEC to publish guidelines and “enforce them consistently across the industry equally.”

However, according to Armstrong, the SEC refuses to “offer any written opinion”. For the CEO of Coinbase it is “scare tactics behind closed doors; whatever their theory, it seems like a way to gain ground compared to other regulatory bodies ”.

Coinbase’s chief executive said the SEC refused to meet him when he traveled to Washington in May this year; according to Armstrong, the agency told him: “we will not meet any cryptocurrency companies”.

Because it is important

The Lend product initially offers an annual percentage return of 4% on USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC); the platform is open for pre-registration.

Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, said in a blog post on the company that Lend is not eligible to be considered a financial security, as it is neither a contract nor an obligation.

“We shared this vision and the details of Lend with the SEC. After our first meeting we answered all of the SEC’s questions in writing and then again in person, but we didn’t get many answers, ”Grewal wrote.

According to Grewal, the SEC is evaluating the product through called Supreme Court cases Howey and Reves; the regulatory authority did not share the assessment, but only told Coinbase that it had used that particular methodology. The two cases date back to 1946 and 1990 respectively.

Grewal stated that, following the developments, Coinbase will not launch Lend at least until October.

Last month, the SEC filed its first lawsuit against an organization for its decentralized finance (DeFi) business, claiming it would proceed with the sale of unregistered financial securities.

Last month the president of the SEC Gary Gensler suggested that some DeFi projects have characteristics that make them appear as the kind of entity the SEC is tasked with overseeing, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In December, the SEC sued Ripple, the company associated with XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), claiming that this would lead to a $ 1.3 billion offering of unregistered financial securities.

Price movement

Coinbase shares closed the regular session down 4.18% to $ 266.81 on Tuesday, and after-market was up nearly 0.2%. The exchange allows cryptocurrency trading such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) e Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

