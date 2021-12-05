Coinbase launches Gift | Here’s how to give crypto at Christmas

With the discounts due to market crash more than a few far-sighted people will be thinking of give away cryptocurrencies for next Christmas. We will be online with our special in a few days, but in the meantime also Coinbase launched his initiative.

The group – which is the first among the exchanges to be listed on the stock exchange – has launched an initiative that will allow, in a simple way, to give cryptocurrencies to other people. A good initiative, especially for those who want to make an intelligent and far-sighted gift.

We can open an account with Coinbase – so that we can participate in the initiative and give to our loved ones and take advantage of the account also to buy cryptocurrencies for us, if this were to be our intention.

Coinbase is one of the exchange most reliable in the world – custodian of the largest institutional capitals – and an excellent choice for those approaching this world. Also includes the program Earn, to earn crypto for free.

Coinbase Gift: here’s how it works

Coinbase decided to set up one specific page for giving away cryptocurrencies for the next Christmas. The page is easy to use and, after clicking on Gift Crypto we will have access, if the gift is for those who already have an account Coinbase to over 100 card created by emerging artists. The cards, present in different denominations, can then be converted by the recipient.

As for the gift to those who do not yet have a member of Coinbase, we will be able to choose the 5 major cryptocurrencies, that is to say Bitcoin, Ethereum and others that we can consult on the site.

How it works specifically

The procedure to follow is very simple. We go to the site or our App and select Gift. We choose the recipient and provide the general information and the delivery address to Coinbase.

Later we can choose the cryptocurrencies that we want to give away – in case there is no Coinbase account connected, among the five best in the market. If instead we are giving crypto to those who already have an account, the choice is between about 100 coins and tokens.

Then we can choose the card, between design which are proposed byexchange. The customizations, at least in our opinion, are definitely captivating and allow us to make our gift even more personal. Once paid, the card (at no additional cost) will be delivered to the recipient.

Giving Crypto at Christmas: What You Need to Know

The not so young among us will remember the custom of giving savings to the little ones, which was once done with Postal books or with similar tools. We live – fortunately – in another era and we have much more captivating tools at our disposal.

Such a choice can also be an interesting deviation from the classic Christmas gifts that last as long as a week or so. An idea, it could not be otherwise Cryptocurrency.it – which we consider good and to be taken into consideration. In particular now, that the price of cryptocurrencies is heavily discounted, due to the crash of this night. A gift that could be re-evaluated over time in an important way – and that could bring our loved ones closer to this fantastic world.