Coinbase, the CEO expresses himself on the Dogecoin listing

Brian Armstrong, CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), said his company is “agnostic” in choosing winning cryptocurrencies and simply wants to support all legal cryptocurrency assets.

What happened

Armstrong’s comments came on Tuesday on the occasion of Coinbase’s second quarter earnings call, when he was asked about the level of engagement and activity on the cryptocurrency exchange following the listing of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) this quarter.

“Our overall approach is that we are agnostic about which assets will win, we really just want to support each legal asset for our clients,” Armstrong said.

The CEO added that Dogecoin is one of 22 assets listed by his company in the second quarter, and he wants Coinbase to be “the Amazon of assets”.

Armstrong later noted that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) still make up around 50% of Coinbase’s trading volume, while all other digital currencies together account for the remaining 50% of the volume.

Also read: Coinbase accepts Dogecoin for Commerce payments

Because it is important

Coinbase, which previously refrained from listing Dogecoin on its exchange, said in June that it listed the meme cryptocurrency on its Coinbase Pro trading platform.

Edward Moya, Oanda’s senior market analyst, pointed out that Dogecoin’s debut on Coinbase could eventually also attract traditional investors and not just “the Robinhood / Reddit army.”

Furthermore, the adoption of Dogecoin as a payment option by companies has gained momentum this year.

The Shiba Inu-themed digital currency is now the seventh largest cryptocurrency in the world by market cap and its year-to-date yield stands at 4,443.7%.

Price movement

Shares of Coinbase Global ended Tuesday’s session in the red nearly 3.9% at $ 269.67.

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was up nearly 3.6% daily to $ 0.2607.